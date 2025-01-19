Speaker Johnson: Biden had no idea he signed order halting LNG exports to Europe

by WorldTribune Staff, January 19, 2025 Real World News
House Speaker Mike Johnson, in an interview with Bari Weiss of The Free Press posted to X on Saturday, recalled a January 2024 meeting he had with Joe Biden in the Oval Office at which Biden had no idea he had weeks earlier signed an executive order halting exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe.
🇺🇸BIDEN DIDN’T KNOW WHAT HE SIGNED, SAYS SPEAKER JOHNSON
During a January 2024 Oval Office meeting, Biden denied issuing the pause.… pic.twitter.com/cDQwwRt6lX
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 18, 2025