Spain to jail parents who refuse kids’ trans treatments referred by third parties

by WorldTribune Staff, June 30, 2025 Real World News



A new law in Spain would jail parents for up to two years if they oppose trans treatments for their underage children after an “external agent” such as a teacher, activist, or official has designated their child as transgender.

On June 25, the Spanish Congress of Deputies approved the law pushed by the PSOE (Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party). Along with prison time, the parents could also lose their parental rights.

“This legislation sanctions parents who would rather opt for psychological therapy than irreversible medical interventions, such as the administration of hormones,” Joana Campos wrote for Gateway Hispanic on June 29.

The law is also supported by the Popular Party (PP), which in the past has supported traditional family values.

“The law enshrines the woke dogma that places gender ideology above scientific evidence,” Campos wrote.

A study titled “A Systematic Review of Hormone Treatment for Children with Gender Dysphoria and Recommendations for Research” by Ludvigsson et al., published in Acta Paediatrica in 2023, states that hormonal treatments, such as puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, lack solid evidence regarding their long-term safety and effectiveness.

The study points to risks such as infertility—particularly when treatments are initiated before full puberty—and reduced bone mineral density, which can increase the risk of osteoporosis. The authors recommend a cautious approach, prioritizing psychotherapy and further research due to the uncertainty surrounding the psychosocial and physical effects.

“The irony is staggering: progressives, who proclaim themselves champions of freedom, celebrate a law that imprisons parents for protecting their children from decisions that could mark them for life. It is as if the new religion of progress demands the sacrifice of common sense at its altar,” Campos wrote.

The law also threatens medical professionals who recommend non-invasive approaches, exposing them to penalties.

