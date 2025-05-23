Space militarist China charges U.S. Space Force threatens ‘space security’

FPI / May 23, 2025

By Richard Fisher

Chinese Propaganda Axiom: Always accuse your enemy of the offensive behavior or even crimes that you are committing while refusing to talk/negotiate with your enemy.

In 2006 the United States accused China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of testing ground-based laser weapons against U.S. satellites, for which China offered no explanation.

In 2006 to 2007 the People’s Liberation Army controlled space program launched at least five test anti-satellite (ASAT) interception missions against a defunct Chinese weather satellite, hitting it on Jan. 11, 2007, and offered no explanation to any other space faring nation or the world.

In September 2008 the PLA used its Shenzhou-7 manned spaceship mission to launch its BX-1 microsatellite about 45 kilometers from the International Space Station (ISS) in a simulation of manned space combat against the United States and Russia, which both had crew aboard the ISS at the time.

Again, the PLA offered no explanation for its actions that threatened the ISS.

And so it has continued: the PLA has developed the world’s largest military surveillance and communication satellite system; It has developed satellites capable of surveillance of combat zones in the near Earth orbits; It has developed ground-based ASAT interceptors capable of destroying satellites in higher Medium Earth Orbits; It has developed dual-use military mission reusable space planes; And it has developed co-orbital intercept capable satellites that can grab onto target satellites.

Furthermore, since October 2022 the PLA has been operating the completed first stage of its Tiangong Space Station, using stolen Russian “module” technology, in which one of the modules has a “hanger” that conceivably can launch warheads to attack the Earth or carry other space weapons, and of course, China addresses none of these concerns.

But this near 20-year record of developing space weapons and combat capabilities for space does not inhibit the PLA from complaining about new United States Space Force programs that could result in U.S. military space capabilities.

In sharp contrast to China, the U.S. Space Force is exercising generous transparency regarding its intentions.

In a March 26 press release, that surely was approved of at some level by the U.S. Space Force, space structure innovator Gravitics Inc. announced that it had been selected by the U.S. Space Force to develop “Revolutionary Orbital Carriers.”

