Space Force commander in Greenland ousted after her email undermined U.S. policy

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 11, 2025

The commander of the U.S. Space Force’s Pituffik Space Base in Greenland has been relieved of duty after she sent an email to all personnel at the base after Vice President J.D. Vance’s recent visit distancing herself from President Donald Trump’s national security policy on Greenland.

Space Force Col. Susannah (Susan) Meyers was relieved of command on Thursday.

“Actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump’s agenda will not be tolerated at the Department of Defense,” Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said.

On March 31, Meyers, the commander of the 821st Space Base Group which also oversees the Pentagon’s northernmost military base, sent a message to all personnel at Pituffik following Vance’s appearance, writing that she “spent the weekend thinking about Friday’s visit — the actions taken, the words spoken, and how it must have affected each of you.”

The email reportedly was aimed at generating unity among the U.S. personnel as well as the Canadians, Danes, and Greenlanders who work the base.

“I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the U.S. administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base,” Meyers wrote in the email.

”I commit that, for as long as I am lucky enough to lead this base, all of our flags will fly proudly — together,” the email said.

Department of Defense Chief of Staff Joe Kasper told Military.com in an emailed statement that “civilian control of the military is a bedrock principle of our armed forces. Actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump’s agenda will not be tolerated at the Defense Department.”

Col. Shawn Lee has assumed command at Pituffik.

The firing of Meyers follows the firing of another senior officer, Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield.

WorldTribune.com reported on April 8 that Chatfield was relieved of her post as U.S. Military Representative to the NATO Military Committee in Brussels, Belgium, reportedly over not hanging portraits of the new civilian leadership, President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

