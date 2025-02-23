South Carolina death row inmate chooses firing squad

by WorldTribune Staff, February 23, 2025 Real World News



South Carolina death row inmate Brad Sigmon, whose execution date is March 7, has chosen to die by firing squad.

The 67-year-old Sigmon was convicted in the 2001 murders of his ex-girlfriend’s parents, who he beat to death with a baseball bat at their home in Greenville County, according to court records.

Those murders occurred after Sigmon unsuccessfully attempted to kidnap his ex-girlfriend. He eventually killed her to keep her from having a relationship with anyone else.

Sigmon said, “I couldn’t have her, I wasn’t going to let anybody else have her.”

Sigmon is the first South Carolina inmate to choose a firing squad. Only three inmates in the U.S. have been executed by this method since 1976. All were in Utah, with the last one carried out 15 years ago.

In the death chamber, Sigmon will be strapped to a chair and have a hood over his head and a target over his heart. Three shooters will fire at him through a small opening about 15 feet away.

Sigmon’s last chance to save his life may be asking Republican Gov. Henry McMaster to reduce his sentence to life without parole, but no South Carolina governor has granted clemency in the 49 years since the death penalty resumed.

South Carolina has executed 46 inmates since the death penalty was resumed in the U.S. in 1976. In the early 2000s, the state was carrying out an average of three executions per year.

