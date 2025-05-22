Sounds like a plan: New Democrat strategy calls for increased decibel levels

S A T I R E

Embattled after a difficult first several months of 2025, Democrats were reported to be considering a brilliant new strategy. …

[According to sources within the Democratic National Committee, the failure of years of lawfare, slander in the press, and electoral cheating had led the party to develop a radical plan:

Complain about Trump loud and long every single day and night.

Strategists explained that while their clients on the Hill and in media had been consistently on message, focus group research suggested they were too soft spoken and even-keeled.]

“With this new plan, we can finally get Trump,” explained Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. “This could actually be the best idea we’ve had. As long as we keep … complaining loudly and consistently, we’ll eventually get our message across.”

Other top Democrats concurred. “We are making our voices heard,” shouted Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib. “Trump is the absolute worst, and we are going to take him down, one loud complaint at a time. I HATE TRUMP!” ….

[Republican strategists weighed responses to the Democrats’ new playbook over lunch at the Capitol Grill where eavesdroppers reported that options under consideration included panic, tax increases, reduced border security and the outsourcing of jobs overseas.

