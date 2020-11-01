Soros radicalism finds a comfortable nesting place in Biden’s corrupt political orbit

Special to WorldTribune.com

Corporate WATCH

By Joe Schaeffer

Hunter Biden’s laptop has revealed with stark clarity that Joe Biden is a classic corrupt Old Guard politician whose chief concern is to enrich himself.

It is precisely because of this character deficiency that radicals who seek to profoundly transform America find a place within his political orbit. The George Soros-Big Corporate globalist nexus thrives in the world of Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

Biden/Harris’s Soros Personnel

It is not hard to find prominent Soros agents among the Biden fold. The former vice president’s “economic transition team,” meant to plan policy ahead of a move into the White House, includes Cecilia Munoz, a former longtime Obama administration staffer.

Munoz is Advisory Board Chair for globalist progressive billionaire Soros’s notorious Open Society Foundations (OSF).

“Munoz served as assistant to the president and director of the Domestic Policy Council at the White House for five years,” her OSF bio states.

“[S]he joined President Obama’s White House staff in January 2009 as… director of intergovernmental affairs, and became the Domestic Policy Council’s director in January 2012.”

“Her main area of expertise is immigration policy,” the bio declares.

A former National Council of La Raza activist, Munoz is an open borders extremist. In an Oct. 23 tweet, she painted organizations that oppose illegal immigration as white supremacists capable of violence:

I know it's worse now, and we all know why. But please understand that it's not new. Immigrant rights organizations have battled white supremacists parading as legit organizations for decades, with the media insisting on covering them as the legitimate "other side" of the issue. https://t.co/yV3mj1iGo1 — Cecilia Muñoz (@cecmunoz) October 23, 2020

In February, former Biden Foundation Board of Directors member Micaela Fernandez Allen was named director of U.S. Advocacy in the Washington, D.C., office of Open Society-U.S., the American branch of Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

The Biden Foundation shut down in 2019 as Joe Biden made his run for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Allen was the former Director of Global Public Policy at retail giant Walmart for 35 months before moving on to Soros. From 2009-2014 she was “Special Assistant to the President, Office of Legislative Affairs” in the Obama administration. Before that, she served as an adviser to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from 2007-2009.

Jill Habig served as Kamala Harris’s Deputy Campaign manager in her 2016 Senate campaign. She is now an Open Society Foundations’ “Leadership in Government Fellow.”

Habig plays a crucial role in furthering Soros’s efforts to own local DAs across America. You know, the ones refusing to prosecute Antifa rioters today.

From her OSF bio:

“Habig is the Founder of Public Rights Project, a new nonprofit formed to empower state and local prosecutors to protect the rights and freedoms that define us as Americans.”

OSF is listed as a partner in the Public Rights Project, along with the radical Tides Foundation, another organization heavily funded by Soros.

According to PRR’s mission statement:

“[W]e seek to redefine local and state public law offices as proactive rights protectors rather than only criminal prosecutors, defense attorneys, or claims processors for the city, county, or state.”

Habig’s bio at PRR relates her close ties to Harris:

“Before founding PRP, Jill was the Deputy Campaign Manager and Policy Director for Kamala Harris for U.S. Senate, and served as policy director for her transition team. Prior to joining the campaign, she served as Special Counsel to then-Attorney General Harris, advising the Attorney General on key legal issues and policy initiatives.”

Lenore Anderson is another Soros-tied activist who formerly served as a Harris staffer. The Los Angeles Times describes Anderson as a “former aide to then-San Francisco District Attorney Kamala Harris.” Anderson is Founder and President of two radical criminal justice reform organizations, Californians for Safety and Justice and Alliance for Safety and Justice. Both groups are projects of the Tides Center.

Soros has given over $22 million to the Tides Foundation, according to the watchdog website Influence Watch.

Fun Fact: The National Football League Foundation is a financial supporter of Anderson’s Alliance for Safety and Justice (scroll to bottom of link).

Cozy Corporate Ties

Nicole Isaac is “Senior Director North American Policy” at LinkedIn. Isaac was also a member of the Biden Foundation board. A former Biden legislative aide, Isaac is a member of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s “General Foundation.”

A 2016 article on the Chamber Foundation’s website boasts of Isaac’s efforts to help LinkedIn boost the Third World refugee invasion of America. “In response to the crisis, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation hosted a Global Refugee Crisis Roundtable, which brought together companies that are working around the world to help refugees,” the Chamber Foundation boasts. “For instance, LinkedIn’s Head of U.S. Public Policy, Nicole Isaac, highlighted the company’s commitment to connecting refugees to employment opportunities,” the article detailed.

Louisa Terrell served as Executive Director at the Biden Foundation. Before that, she was the Public Policy Director at Facebook from 2011-2013 and Yahoo’s Senior Directory, Federal Policy & Strategy in 2008.

Prior to netting her influential positions at Facebook and Yahoo, Terrell served as Biden’s Deputy Chief of Staff and Counsel for his duties on the Senate Judiciary Committee from 2001-2008.

Gee, I wonder why Facebook censored the New York Post’s explosive breaking report on Hunter Biden’s laptop last month?

Radical Biden Foundation

Sane and unbiased political strategists were scratching their heads over the Biden campaign’s willingness to allow the wife of a high-profile Pennsylvania Democrat who ran for the state Senate in 2018 to ask its candidate a question about transgender children rights at a nationally televised town hall in Philadelphia on Oct. 15. Pennsylvania just so happens to be a crucial battleground state and is a must-win for Biden if he hopes to capture the White House.

A look at the archives reveals that promoting transgender kids was very strangely a core issue for the now-shuttered Biden Foundation. A 2019 Biden Foundation tweet featured a video clip of a mother and her child, once her daughter, now claiming to be a male. The mother eerily celebrates telling her “parental units” — what??? — who wouldn’t use the proper new pronouns while addressing her mentally disturbed daughter:

“You’re just not welcome in our home, you’re not accepting and respecting who my child is.”

Kathie was a strong support for her son during his transition, even when it meant having some hard conversations with her own parents. #AsYouAre pic.twitter.com/Kqbk5foUSw — Biden Foundation (@bidenfoundation) April 19, 2019

According to a poster at urbandictionary.com, the slang term “parental units” is meant to reference “[t]he people who supposedly birthed you but with whom you feel no attachment.”

What a horrifically ugly and mean-spirited way to sow family discord by the Biden Foundation. But the Foundation took its transgender extremism even further.

The National Pulse reports:

One mother submitted her story to the Biden Foundation about her six-year-old transgender child and saw it promoted by the group, despite declaring her daughter “gender nonconforming” since 18-months-old:

“My youngest child is six and has been gender nonconforming since being able to articulate at 18 months old. [My child] was born biologically male and initially indicated that he was ‘a boy who liked all girl things.’ This past year, [she] has socially transitioned and now prefers the pronouns she/her and will be starting first grade soon as her authentic self.”

It defies belief that that a man contemplating a run for the White House would so openly embrace this kind of wild-eyed extremism via the foundation that bears his name. But allowing the transgender question at a televised town hall less than three weeks before a general election speaks to something more. Politically, there is no way to justify it at all. Zero. It is utterly insane on the surface.

But see it as a public act of fealty to George Soros and the powerful forces that drive Democrat politics behind the curtain and it makes a lot more sense. Former Biden Foundation personnel are in tight with Soros, and Biden’s own personal aides are as well. The grotesque debauchery of mutilating children in the name of social justice is a tool for Soros in his attempt to destroy the fabric of American cultural life:

The fight for trans rights in the U.S. continues as the current administration signals that discrimination is acceptable. https://t.co/RbTW67cY6j — George Soros (@georgesoros) November 20, 2018

Joe Biden bent the knee to this maniacal agenda at a particularly sensitive time for his presidential campaign. It should reinforce what Hunter Biden’s laptop has already laid out: This man doesn’t care what he kowtows to so long as he gets his pile of money.

Joe Schaeffer is the former Managing Editor of The Washington Times National Weekly Edition. His columns appear at WorldTribune.com, LibertyNation.com and FreePressInternational.org.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media