Soros-funded Mamdani and the Democratic Socialist Party take aim at the DNC

by WorldTribune Staff, July 13, 2025 Real World News



“Socialist Zohran Mamdani has declared billionaires shouldn’t exist, but it’s unlikely he’d be the front-runner to become the Big Apple’s next mayor if it wasn’t for one — far-left kingmaker George Soros,” the New York Post reported on Saturday.

Did the so-called “billionaire class” spend $25 million to stop Mamdani? Well, one well-known leftist billionaire spent $37 million to back him, according to the report.

Soros’s Open Society Foundations “has indirectly funneled a combined $37 million to the Working Families Party and at least nine other left-wing groups whose endorsements and get-out-the-vote groundwork played a pivotal role in helping Mamdani upset ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic mayoral primary, the foundation’s records show,” the report said.

After Zhoran Mamdani’s win over Andrew Cuomo in last month’s New York City Democrat mayoral primary, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) released the following statement:

“In New York City, socialism has won. Time and again, the capitalist class have told working class New Yorkers that providing the basic necessities of affordable housing, efficient transit, and universal child care are not possible, and they should be grateful for the crumbs they do provide. But working class New Yorkers across all different ages, races, and religions have refused to accept that lie. New York City has again proved that a better world is possible. These election results are a rejection of the Democratic Party political establishment and point to a widespread desire for an alternative to the status quo, and the need for the working-class political party DSA is building.

“Zohran never ran as an individual, but as a representative of a working class socialist movement. It was this movement, spearheaded by NYC-DSA, that led to this victory. The tens of thousands of people who donated, knocked on doors, made phone calls and talked to their neighbors and coworkers not only won this election, they proved themselves more powerful than the over $25 million spent by the billionaire class to stop us. This movement is bigger than one person, election, city, or organization. We encourage all people inspired by the Zohran campaign to join their local DSA or YDSA chapter and get involved so we can continue to fight alongside Zohran and DSA elected officials across the country to create the future we all deserve.”

Is the DSA now gunning for the DNC?

Fox News reported that the DSA’s “future” may involve the primarying of Democrat congressmen around New York City, as the DSA is reportedly mulling over challengers that could go up against Democrat House leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries in the 2026 midterms.

A top advisor to Jeffries, however, has warned that if a primary challenge is launched, “Our response will be forceful and unrelenting. We will teach them and all of their incumbents a painful lesson on June 23, 2026.”

When Jeffries was asked about a potential challenge from the far-left, he said he had “no idea what these people are talking about,” and that he is focused on “pushing back against the extremism that has been unleashed on the American people.”

Other House Democrats in and around the city who could face DSA challenges include Reps. Ritchie Torres, Jerry Nadler, Dan Goldman and Yvette Clarke.

“While Zohran Mamdani attacks job creators and rails against wealth, the truth is he’s benefiting from millions in support from billionaires and the very nonprofit network he pretends to stand apart from,” Mayor Eric Adams told The Post.

“You can’t have it both ways. We need leadership that brings people together — not politicians who demonize success while quietly cashing in on it,” added Adams, a registered Democrat seeking re-election as an independent.

Republican mayoral nominee Curtis Sliwa said he believes Mamdani “doesn’t want to get rid of billionaires. He only wants to destroy the ones who don’t bankroll his radical agenda.”

“If you’re George Soros or part of the far-left donor class, you get a free pass and a seat at the table,” Sliwa said. “Mamdani will drive out everyone else and turn New York into a city run by untouchables, where the Soros machine calls the shots.”

Douglas Kellogg, state projects director for the conservative anti-tax group Americans for Tax Reform, said no one should be surprised Soros’ money is quietly driving Mamdani’s campaign.

“George Soros is like a comic-book villain, James Bond villain who’s funding a movement designed to undermine individual freedom and liberty across the globe,” said Kellogg.

“And he’s been doing it for years, and he continues to do it and finds new effective faces to put in front on it. If communism and socialism was popular, he wouldn’t have to spend so much money and take so much time to try to achieve it.”

Beat The Press