Soros-backed LA District Attorney loses in landslide; Californians decide crime is illegal again

by WorldTribune Staff, November 6, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



LA voters gave the boot to the district attorney who gave criminals free reign while Californians statewide passed a referendum which essentially makes crime illegal again.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, who rode George Soros’s wallet to the DA’s office, was trounced by challenger Nathan Hochman by the staggering margin of 61.5% to 38.5%.

Meanwhile, Proposition 36, which will reclassify certain theft- and drug-related crimes as felonies instead of misdemeanors, passed overwhelmingly, garnering 70 percent of the vote.

Gascon, who won in 2020 with the help of millions of dollars from Soros, adopt radical “criminal justice reform” policies which included reducing sentences, ending cash bail, and setting thousands of criminals free.

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

“The rightward shift across America last night is heartbreaking. Democrats have a long road ahead, but the work is more vital than ever and our commitment will not waver,” Gascon said in a statement. “I’m deeply proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past four years and grateful to the communities who have been and will always be the heart of criminal justice reform.”

Hochman said: “The voices of the residents of LA County have been heard and they’re saying enough is enough of George [Gascon’s] policies and they look forward to a safer future.

“We will go back to just two things: the facts and the law.”

Millions of Californians also signaled their hope of going back to the law by overwhelmingly passing Proposition 36.

The measure was backed by San Francisco Mayor London Breed and San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan while Gov. Gavin Newsom billed it as a costly and overly punitive proposal that would return California to the era of mass incarceration and the war on drugs.

Prop 36 authorizes felony charges for possession of drugs including fentanyl and for thefts under $950 if the offender has two prior drug or theft convictions, according to the official summary of its provisions.

The law creates a new category of crime called “treatment-mandated felony” that allows a person to have their drug conviction set aside if they complete rehab.

“Yes on Prop 36” advocates argued the tougher hand was necessary to preserve quality of life for residents, running ads noting the impact of shoplifting, which forced stores to inconvenience ordinary shoppers by locking up items and raising prices.

Voters in Oakland were close to recalling another Soros-backed prosecutor, Pamela Price. Progressive Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao was also reportedly sent packing in a recall effort. Both Price and Thao were losing their recall votes by wide margins as of Wednesday morning.

Don’t Trust AI With the News and Your Children’s Future