Soros-backed Baltimore State’s Attorney indicted on perjury, fraud charges

by WorldTribune Staff, January 16, 2022

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, who ascended to her position in large part thanks to campaign funds from George Soros, was indicted by a grand jury on Thursday on two counts of perjury and two counts of filing false mortgage applications.

If convicted on the charges, Mosby faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine for each count of filing a false mortgage application and up to five years in prison for each perjury charge.

The perjury charges stem from Mosby’s application for pandemic relief money in May and December of 2020, when the attorney filed for federal relief dollars even though she “had not experienced any of the enumerated financial hardships she claimed to have experienced,” according to court documents.

Mosby was earning more than $247,000 annually at the time of both filings.

The state’s attorney was also indicted for filing false mortgage applications when she purchased two vacation homes in Florida. In January and February of 2021, Mosby bought a $428,000 condo but did not disclose – as is required in mortgage applications – that she owed the IRS more than $45,000.

Mosby was elected as part of a so-called “progressive movement” of prosecutors, many of whom were boosted by the deep pockets of leftist Soros.

She was originally elected in 2014, was re-elected to a four year term in 2018, and is running for re-election this year.

Mosby faces a hearing at an unscheduled date in the U.S. District Court of Maryland in Baltimore.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief