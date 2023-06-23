Son of expelled Minnesota Democrat lawmaker arrested for murder in crash that killed 5 young women

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 23, 2023

Derrick John Thompson, the 27-year-old son of former Minnesota Democrat state Rep. John Thompson, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder in a crash that killed five young women

Thompson booked into Hennepin County Jail, police confirmed, after running a red light at 100 mph on Friday and crashing into a vehicle carrying five young Somali women on their way to a wedding in Minneapolis.

The victims, identified as Sabiriin Ali, 17, Sahra Gesaade, 20, Salma Abdikadir, 20, Sagal Hersi, 19, and Siham Adan, 19 all died at the scene.

Derrick Thompson is the son of John Thompson, a high-profile Black Lives Matter protest leader and Minnesota state lawmaker who was expelled from the state legislature after being accused of domestic violence and lying about being racially profiled by police. The elder Thompson continued as an independent until losing his re-election bid earlier this year.

Derrick Thompson has a long history of convictions, including a felony from an earlier hit-and-run crash in California in 2018 that left a woman in a coma for several weeks, according to reports from the time. Police found more than 17 pounds of marijuana and over $20,000 in cash in his car at the time, KEYT News had noted.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2020 but was released earlier this year thanks to time served and good behavior, KSTP-TV said.

Derrick Thompson also has several convictions in Minnesota, including for possession of drugs and weapons, fleeing police and giving a false name, according to records obtained by the Pioneer Press.

His driver’s license was eventually revoked — but reinstated on June 7, less than two weeks before Friday’s deadly crash.

WARNING: Disturbing video shows moment of impact from reckless driver speeding & running a red light before killing five people and fleeing the scene. Sources have identified the driver as Derrick John Thompson, the son of former DFL state Rep. John Thompson. pic.twitter.com/JVvNDwuaOV — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) June 18, 2023

