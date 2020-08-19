Socialism at the DNC: AOC cites U.S. ‘legacy of colonization, misogyny, homophobia’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 19, 2020

While the major media was fawning over the so-called Democrat “old guard” and various RINOs and never-Trumper Republicans who endorsed Joe Biden on Tuesday, the party’s socialist wing also had a prominent role.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and former Women’s March co-chair Linda Sarsour were among the prominent socialists to speak at Tuesday’s Democratic National Convention.

Ocasio-Cortez, who seconded the nomination of socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, said: “Thank you for everyone endeavoring for a better more just future for our country and our world. In fidelity and gratitude for a mass people’s movement working to establish 21st century social, economic and human rights, including guaranteed heath care, higher education, living wages and labor rights for all people in the United States.”

AOC continued: “A movement striving to recognize and repair the wounds of racial injustice, colonization, misogyny, and homophobia and to propose and build a re-imagined system of immigration and foreign policy and turn away from the violence and xenophobia of our past.”

Ocasio-Cortez cited the “unsustainable brutality of an economy that rewards explosive inequalities of wealth for the few at the expense of longterm stability for the many.”

The New York socialist endorsed Sanders early in the primary season and was selected to second his nomination for president as a formality at the convention.

President Donald Trump on Monday called Biden a “Trojan horse for socialism” and added that the November election is “the most important election we’ve ever had.”

“Joe Biden is the puppet of left wing extremists trying to erase our borders, eliminate our police, indoctrinate our children, vilify our heroes, take away our energy,” Trump said, adding “He has no clue, but the people around him are tough, and they’re smart.”

“We’ll save our cities and our suburbs from the future of crime and chaos, corruption and economic collapse that puppet Joe Biden would unleash on America,” Trump said. “This is a puppet. He won’t do it intentionally…He just says, well, whatever they want, because he has no clue.”

Sarsour, a Muslim activist who has been critical of Israel and accused of anti-semitism, spoke at the convention’s “Muslim Delegates and Allies Assembly” on Tuesday. Sarsour endorsed Biden after he announced Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate Aug. 11.

In her address, Sarsour said “the Democratic Party is not perfect, but it is absolutely our party in this moment.”

Sarsour was granted a speaking role at the convention “despite her history of anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism,” and “support for female genital mutilation and other bigotry,” the Jewish News Syndicate noted.

Sarsour has been vocal in her support for the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement, which calls for actions to be taken against Israel in the form of economic warfare.

The Biden campaign sought to distance itself from Sarsour.

“Joe Biden has been a strong supporter of Israel and a vehement opponent of anti-Semitism his entire life, and he obviously condemns her views and opposes BDS, as does the Democratic platform,” Biden spokesman Andrew Bates said. “She has no role in the Biden campaign whatsoever.”

Linda Sarsour, the woman who said “Israel is built on the idea that Jews are supreme to everyone else,” who openly fundraised for a terrorist who killed a Jewish American in Israel, who openly spreads vile antisemitism, is an official speaker at @JoeBiden’s Democratic convention. pic.twitter.com/oUjCHyC7Px — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 18, 2020

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media