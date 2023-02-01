Social justice warrior Steph Curry doesn’t want affordable housing near his $30 million mansion

by WorldTribune Staff, February 1, 2023

Steph Curry apparently has unlimited range on his jump shot but not on his wokeness.

The Golden State Warriors star guard is openly opposing the construction of low-income housing near his $30 million mansion in Atherton, California.

In a “not in my backyard” (NIMBY) letter to the city, Curry and his wife Ayesha claimed that the construction project would endanger their kids.

“As Atherton residents … we have been following along with the housing element updates with special interest in the 23 Oakwood property,” they wrote in their Jan. 18 letter. “We hesitate to add to the ‘not in our backyard’ (literally) rhetoric, but we wanted to send a note before today’s meeting. Safety and privacy for us and our kids continues to be our top priority and one of the biggest reasons we chose Atherton as home.”

New state laws require the city to consider affordable housing units in the ultra-rich neighborhood, even if local rules prevent the construction of such housing.

If the city is forced to build the housing, the Currys say they’d rather not see their new neighbors.

“We kindly ask that the town adopts the new housing element without the inclusion of 23 Oakwood,” the Currys wrote in their letter. “Should that not be sufficient for the state, we ask that the town commits to investing in considerably taller fencing and landscaping to block sight lines onto our family’s property.”

Curry has been an outspoken Joe Biden supporter and equally outspoken anti-Trumper. As the Washington Free Beacon noted, he recently called Donald Trump’s presidential campaign for 2024 a “threat” to the nation.

A look at Steph and Ayesha Curry’s new $30M mansion in Silicon Valley: ▪️ 17,800 sq. ft, 2 acres

▪️ 7 BR, 9 BA

▪️ Movie theater

▪️ Full bar, wine cellar

▪️ Pool, sundeck pic.twitter.com/nFQ5H23Tvf — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 5, 2022

