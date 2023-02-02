Smith & Wesson is moving from Massachusetts to Tennessee lock, stock and barrel

by WorldTribune Staff, February 2, 2023

Smith & Wesson Brands announced it is moving its headquarters from Springfield, Massachusetts to Blount County in Tennessee.

The world’s largest manufacturer and designer of firearms has been based in Massachusetts since 1852.

Smith & Wesson President and CEO Mark Smith said in a press release that the company was “left with no other alternative” than to leave the Democrat-dominated state, citing proposed legislation which would prohibit manufacturing of some of its products.

The legislation would have cost more than 60% of the company’s revenue, Smith said in the corporate release.

Smith said the gun company chose Tennessee due to its low cost of living and quality of life.

Smith & Wesson will bring $125 million and 750 jobs with it, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.

The company will become Blount County’s eighth-largest employer. Blount County became a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” community in 2019.

Smith & Wesson’s arrival will make Tennessee No. 1 for employment in the small arms and ammunition manufacturing industry, according to the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development. Tennessee is already home to 20 small arms and ammunition manufacturers.

Tennessee Republican Gov. Bill Lee credited the state’s pro-business reputation, workforce and “commitment to the Second Amendment” for sealing the deal with Smith & Wesson.

The Massachusetts facility will remain open, but Smith & Wesson will close facilities in Connecticut and Missouri as part of the move.

Employees at those facilities will have the opportunity to relocate with financial and logistical assistance from the company, according to a Smith & Wesson press release.

