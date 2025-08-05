Slick Willie, call the office: New round of Epstein subpoenas: Bill and Hill, Barr, Comey, Mueller

by WorldTribune Staff, August 5, 2025 Real World News



Bill and Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Robert Mueller, and a host of former attorneys general have been subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee in its Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

Also subpoenaed were Biden era Attorney General Merrick Garland, former attorneys general William Barr and Jeff Sessions, both of whom served under President Donald Trump during his first term in office, and both of President Barack Obama’s attorneys general, Eric Holder and Loretta Lynch, and Bush Administration Attorney General Alberto Gonzales, according to Fox News, which first reported the story on Tuesday.

Marco Polo group founder and former Trump White House adviser Garrett Ziegler posted to social media: “This is good. Love that Slick Willie is getting one. Want that televised — not in a hearing room, but in a staff conference room. If the Republicans were tough & smart they’d be calling Juanita Broaddrick this morning to ensure her presence.”

Bill Clinton had extensive contact with Epstein in the years after his presidency and flew on his jet, known as the “Lolita Express,” multiple times.

Clinton’s spokespersons have insisted the trips were for the ex-president’s charitable endeavors, including AIDS prevention. They deny that he ever visited Epstein’s notorious private island in the Caribbean. Trump recently claimed that Slick Willie visited the island 28 times.

Hillary Clinton’s name recently surfaced in legal documents related to a lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, a former worker for Epstein who recently committed suicide. Epstein’s close associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, attended Chelsea Clinton’s 2010 wedding a few months after dodging a deposition for Giuffre’s lawsuit.

Maxwell recently met with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, after which she was reportedly transfered to a minimum security prison camp, which is often part of a step down towards a release.

The Oversight Committee also agreed to delay its effort to depose Maxwell until after the Supreme Court on Sept. 29 hears her petition to overturn her conviction.

Democrats, who for years had zero interest in seeing the so-called “Epstein Files” released to the public, are now calling for transparency related to Epstein’s case – prompting accusations of hypocrisy from the right.

“Democrats have now seized on this as if they ever wanted transparency when it comes to Jeffrey Epstein, which is an asinine suggestion for any Democrat to make. The Democrats had control of this building, the White House, for four years, and they didn’t do a dang thing when it came to transparency in regards to Jeffrey Epstein and his heinous crimes,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

“It was this president who directed the Department of Justice and the attorney general to do an exhaustive review of all files related to Jeffrey Epstein, which they did.”

