Skewed reporting on pot farm raid ignored rap sheets of 361 illegals, child laborers

Major media got a contact high from reporting on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid last week on a marijuana farm in California.

Reports framed the narrative that ICE brutes were manhandling and carting away innocent migrants just trying to make a living.

Missing from much of the “reporting” is the fact that ICE apprehended 361 illegal immigrants during the weed farm raid, including criminals convicted of rape, child molestation, burglary, DUI, and other crimes, according to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

In addition, there were 14 children on the farm, 10 of whom were unaccompanied, DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said of the raid: “In those California raids, particularly disturbing is the number of politicians that came out and continue to villainize and attack and demonize our ICE law enforcement officers. At that particular operation, at those marijuana facilities, our ICE enforcement officers found 14 children, 10 who were unaccompanied. They were likely being exploited, potential slave or forced labor, potential child and human trafficking. So this is something that is incredibly disturbing and goes far beyond politics.”

“And not only were there 10 unaccompanied children at that marijuana facility, but we also apprehended 361 illegal aliens with heinous rap sheets that included kidnapping, child molestation, rape, serial burglary, hit and runs. These are not people who should not be in our communities illegally, much less around innocent children,” she added.

CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott posted a photo of an illegal on X, writing: “This illegal alien was apprehended at the CA marijuana facility. Turns out he had been sentenced to 7 yrs for kidnapping & attempted rape, w/ a prior conviction for attempted child molestation. And this felon was working at the same farm as 10 kids – one being 14 yrs old.”

A violent clash erupted between ICE agents and protesters during the massive raid. Federal law enforcement agents were assaulted during the operation, and one combatant appeared to fire a handgun towards agents as the crowd was dispersed with tear gas.

One worker died during the raid after climbing a 30-foot greenhouse and subsequently falling from it.

President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to blast the protesters, and authorize ICE to take whatever precautions are necessary to protect themselves during future raids:

“I am on my way back from Texas, and watched in disbelief as THUGS were violently throwing rocks and bricks at ICE Officers while they were moving down a roadway in their car and/or official vehicle.

“Tremendous damage was done to these brand new vehicles. I know for a fact that these Officers are having a hard time with allowing this to happen in that it shows such total disrespect for LAW AND ORDER.

“I am giving Total Authorization for ICE to protect itself, just like they protect the Public,” he wrote. “I never want to see a car carrying a Law Enforcement Officer attacked again! AUTHORIZATION IMMEDIATELY GRANTED FOR ARREST AND INCARCERATION. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

