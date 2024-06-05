Situational awareness update for the discernment-challenged

S A T I R E

In the wake of last week’s controversial conviction of Donald Trump, the term “banana republic” keeps being thrown around in reference to the United States.

But what is a banana republic, and how do you know if you’re living in one?

[The no-longer-satire site Babylon Bee offers some clues]:

  • Your leader is a corpse: No matter how complicated the system of wires and pulleys may be, it’s still obvious.
  • Millions of citizens of other banana republics are migrating to your country because it feels like home: Only the best banana republics attract people from all the other banana republics.
  • All of your country’s elections are supervised by the CIA: Nothing fishy at all about an intelligence agency determining who runs the country. Totally fine.
  • There are bananas everywhere: Could be an indication.
  • The media, big corporations, and law enforcement all work for the government: [Would never happen in the USA would it?]
  • Your nation’s currency is worth less than actual bananas.

More

  

Situational awareness update for the discernment-challenged added by on
View all posts by Editor One →