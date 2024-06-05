Situational awareness update for the discernment-challenged

S A T I R E

In the wake of last week’s controversial conviction of Donald Trump, the term “banana republic” keeps being thrown around in reference to the United States.

But what is a banana republic, and how do you know if you’re living in one?

Your leader is a corpse: No matter how complicated the system of wires and pulleys may be, it’s still obvious.

Millions of citizens of other banana republics are migrating to your country because it feels like home: Only the best banana republics attract people from all the other banana republics.

All of your country’s elections are supervised by the CIA: Nothing fishy at all about an intelligence agency determining who runs the country. Totally fine.

There are bananas everywhere: Could be an indication.

The media, big corporations, and law enforcement all work for the government: [Would never happen in the USA would it?]

Your nation’s currency is worth less than actual bananas.

[The no-longer-satire site Babylon Bee offers some clues]:

