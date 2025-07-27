Silence in arena for 10-bell salute to Hulk Hogan

by WorldTribune Staff, July 27, 2025 Real World News

The WWE on Friday night paid tribute to the late Hulk Hogan ahead of its SmackDown event. The wrestling legend passed away on Thursday at the age of 71.

The tribute included clips of Hogan’s decorated wrestling career and his entertainment ventures outside the ring.

Narrator Triple-H called Hogan “the ultimate hero.”

