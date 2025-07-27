Silence in arena for 10-bell salute to Hulk Hogan

by WorldTribune Staff, July 27, 2025 Real World News



The WWE on Friday night paid tribute to the late Hulk Hogan ahead of its SmackDown event. The wrestling legend passed away on Thursday at the age of 71.

The tribute included clips of Hogan’s decorated wrestling career and his entertainment ventures outside the ring.

Narrator Triple-H called Hogan “the ultimate hero.”

WWE held a 10 Bell Salute for Hulk Hogan tonight Not one sound from the crowd Hulkamania FOREVER pic.twitter.com/hp5AGG9AeI — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 26, 2025

Take a look back at the career of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, narrated by Triple H. pic.twitter.com/YyxNaMzdSU — WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2025

