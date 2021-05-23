Sidney Powell on Georgia audit of mail-in ballots: ‘Most anomalous vote update happened at 1:34 a.m.’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 23, 2021

The audit of 145,000 mail-in ballots in Fulton County, which was ordered by a judge on Friday, will potentially shine a light on what exactly transpired on Nov. 3 and the days following the contested election in Georgia, attorney Sidney Powell said.

Powell noted in a Telegram post: “Video footage shows everyone cleared out of the State Farm Arena on election night, but 4-people stayed behind & continued to count ballots in private from around 10:30 pm until 1:00 am. This included scanning the same sets of ballots multiple times.”

Powell also noted that Joe Biden received 98 percent of a batch of 23,487 votes counted at 12:18 a.m.

“The largest & most anomalous vote update,” Powell continued, “happened at 1:34 am on Nov. 4, with 136,155 votes going to Biden and 29,115 votes going to Trump. A statistical analysis of 8,954 vote updates, categorized this specific 1:34 am update as one of the top four most anomalous in the country.”

Powell added: “There are nine witness affidavits testifying to stacks of unusual mail-in ballots with ‘pristine sheets, no creases, and perfect bubbles’ that went ‘all for Biden.’ ”

Six hand count auditors, in a civil action brought in Fulton County last month, allege they had observed:

• Three boxes containing 100% Joe Biden ballots and three boxes containing 98% + Biden ballots.

• Ballots that were not marked with a writing instrument but appeared to be marked with toner.

• Ballots that were different in the stock or paper used compared to other ballot papers.

• Ballots that were not creased.

• Nine unsecured ballot bags.

An image also showed that some ballots had a bar code in the top right corner and some did not.

