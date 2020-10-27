‘Sick to my stomach’: Hillary unsettled over possible Trump re-election

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 27, 2020

There are many over-the-counter and natural remedies for an upset stomach. There are also many ways to overcome being a sore loser.

But there is no known cure for Trump Derangement Syndrome.

That is not good news for Hillary Clinton.

The loser of the 2016 presidential election said during an interview Monday that “it literally makes me sick to my stomach” to think that Trump may be re-elected on Nov. 3.

“I can’t entertain the idea of him winning, so let’s just preface it by that,” Clinton told journalist Kara Swisher in a podcast which is part of the New York Times Opinion network.

“Well, because it makes me literally sick to my stomach to think that we’d have four more years of this abuse and destruction of our institutions, and damaging of our norms and our values, and lessening of our leadership, and the list goes on,” Clinton complained.

Asked if she felt any “fear” that Trump would target her legally, the twice-failed Democrat presidential candidate said, “There’s no doubt that he would do everything he could to attack and punish anyone who was, in his view, an adversary.”

“And he would be aided and abetted, sadly, by both elected and appointed officials,” Clinton continued. “So, of course, one of the most important accomplishments that I hope we see in this election is a Democratic Senate, where that would be the check that we would need against further abuse of power.”

In a recent campaign stop, Trump did say that Clinton had “more energy” than current Democrat candidate Joe Biden. “He’ll go back to bed. Hillary used to spend a lot of time in bed too. But she had more energy than him. She did,” the president said.

It is also apparent that, as Trump calls her, “Crooked Hillary” has not overcome her soreloseritis.

Clinton still manages to convince herself that Trump “lives with this specter of illegitimacy” over the 2016 election, even though Trump won decisively and the Russia “collusion” story concocted by Democrats, including Clinton and her campaign staff, was exposed as false.

“And remember, as I said, he lives with this specter of illegitimacy. He knows more about how he got really elected than we still do. Hopefully, we’ll learn more in the years ahead,” Clinton said.

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media