Should a former president’s lawless son be allowed to practice law?

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 2, 2025 Real World News



On June 11, 2024, Hunter Biden was convicted on three felony charges for federal gun violations. His license to practice law in Washington, D.C. was suspended. He has not been disbarred, however.

On his way out of the White House, Joe Biden pardoned his son.

Remember, the Swamp is on record as protecting, enabling and making excuses for the Biden clan. So, will the former first son actually be disbarred?

The individual who would lead the disciplinary case to disbar Hunter Biden is Hamilton Fox, who has donated to Democrat candidates and who critics say has transformed the D.C. Bar’s Disciplinary Counsel into a “highly partisan tool.”

Since papa wiped clean his son’s firearms and tax-evasion convictions, not to mention additional and serious documented crimes for which he has not been convicted but has been pardoned, Fox said he and his investigators have to “prove” all over again that Hunter Biden violated the law before they can pursue a case against him for possible disbarment.

The pardon “has muddled – and delayed – the process of deciding Hunter’s professional fate,” Paul Sperry wrote for RealClearInvestigations on Feb. 25, citing Fox, the D.C. attorney who is leading the investigation into Hunter Biden’s fitness to practice law in the nation’s capital.

“Legal critics view this as favoritism possibly leading to a resolution short of disbarment,” Sperry wrote.

“This is a very complicated situation because of the pardon,” Fox of the bar’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel said in an interview with RealClearInvestigations. Fox serves as the prosecutor in disciplinary cases for members of the D.C. Bar.

“Essentially, there is a process that we follow once there is a criminal conviction, but the pardon disrupted that process,” Fox explained. “After the pardon, there is no criminal conviction, but the misconduct that occurred doesn’t go away. So now we are required to start over.”

Added Fox: “Instead of relying on the conviction, we have to follow the normal procedure and prove the misconduct.”

Professionally, Hunter Biden may have to give up the artist’s life as he paintings have lost significant value since daddy dropped out of the 2024 election. He has been a member of the D.C. bar since 2007.

The American Free Press Has Returned!

A watchdog group “suspects investigators for the D.C. Bar are not serious about punishing Biden and are dragging their feet in the probe, which is now entering its ninth month,” Sperry wrote.

Paul Kamenar, counsel to the National Legal and Policy Center, an ethics watchdog that previously filed a formal complaint against Hunter Biden with the Justice Department alleging he violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act, said: “While Hunter Biden’s pardon for committing felonies was bad enough, the D.C. Bar’s slow-walking disciplinary action against him based on the pardon is outrageous and inexcusable.”

Kamenar said the idea of proving Hunter Biden’s crimes all over again is “a lame excuse.”

Hunter Biden originally pleaded guilty to the gun charges, before a judge ripped up a “sweetheart deal” he made with prosecutors and forced a trial which ended in a jury unanimously finding him guilty on all counts. Biden copped a plea to the tax charges as well.

Kamenar said Fox’s office has a history of going easy on Democrats: “Considering the slap on the wrist the D.C. Bar gave former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith for his felony criminal conviction for altering a CIA document to obtain a FISA search warrant to spy on a Trump adviser, it’s not surprising that Fox appears to be giving Hunter undeserved leniency.”

Larry Klayman, founder of Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch, filed a complaint against Fox last year over what he called selective prosecution of Republican members of the bar and favorable treatment for Democrat lawyers.

In the court filing, Klayman wrote: “Once Fox took over as Disciplinary Counsel, ODC has steadily transformed into a highly partisan tool and weapon of the entire District of Columbia attorney discipline apparatus with the apparent goal of removing prominent conservative and Republican activist attorneys from the practice of law in the District of Columbia.”

Added Klayman: “Fox has made it clear that he hates President Trump and those who support him. He has made a point to personally try disciplinary complaints against pro-Trump Republican individuals, despite the fact that the chief disciplinary counsel generally does not perform that function.”

Timely: Defund Fake News