‘Shame’ on you: Homan calls out Mayorkas, Gov. Hochul after another alleged migrant murder

by WorldTribune Staff, December 23, 2024 Real World News



The Guatemalan man who allegedly set a woman on fire on the New York City subway and then fanned the flames as she burned to death is an illegal alien who had previously been deported during the Trump administration.

Sebastian Zapeta, 33, was arrested Sunday by the New York Police Department in connection with the murder, Fox News reported.

Tom Homan, President-elect Donald Trump’s border czar pick, slammed New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas for what he said was their roles in allowing Zapeta to roam free in New York.

“This is another example of an illegal alien killing American citizen. It’s almost a daily occurrence now. You know, because a historic number of criminal aliens are walking the streets because of this administration’s policy and sanctuary jurisdictions and lax immigration enforcement,” Homan told Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade.

“ICE has their hands tied. Secretary Mayorkas has given them priorities that they can’t even go arrest illegal alien anymore unless convicted, of a serious crime then maybe they can arrest him. So this is on this administration.”

Homan added: “As far as Governor Hochul, shame on her. She supports sanctuary status in that state. She welcomed thousands of illegal aliens to her state. She sent them to Buffalo and Syracuse. Murders occurred by illegal aliens in Buffalo and Syracuse. She had the green light law. ICE and CBP can’t even work with local law enforcement. Local law enforcement can’t share DMV data with these people. Governor Hochul, shame on you, there is nothing you can say that’s going to make this right in New York.”

ICE spokesperson Jeff Carter told the Daily Caller News Foundation that Border Patrol agents in Sonoita, Arizona encountered Zapeta on June 1, 2018, and served him with an order of expedited removal and Enforcement and Removal Operations removed Zapeta from the U.S. to Guatemala on June 7, 2018.

Zapeta returned as a “gotaway,” an illegal who crosses the border without being detected by authorities.

Police said the attack occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday aboard a stationary F train at Brooklyn’s Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station. The suspect, without any prior interaction, approached the woman—who appeared to be sleeping—and ignited her clothing using a lighter.

Video footage revealed that the suspect remained at the station after the attack, sitting on a nearby bench. A transit police officer is seen walking past the burning woman, appearing to speak on a radio but continuing down the platform without rendering immediate assistance or attempting to apprehend the perpetrator.

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!