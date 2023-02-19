‘Shadow president’ Susan Rice handed sweeping powers to re-engineer federal government

by WorldTribune Staff, February 19, 2023

A week into the Biden administration, former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell predicted Barack Obama loyalist Susan Rice would be “the shadow president.”

On Thursday, Joe Biden called on Rice to head up the so-called “White House Steering Committee on Equity” in which she will have sweeping powers to remodel the federal government with a focus on “racial equity.”

With implications that call to mind the fictional UK agencies depicted in George Orwell’s classic “1984,” the order calls for “Agency Equity Teams” to be created in all federal government departments. All such teams will answer to Rice.

Biden made the announcement in issuing his “Executive Order on Further Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through The Federal Government.”

Rice currently heads up the Domestic Policy Council, where, according to her White House about page, she “drives the formulation and implementation” of Biden’s “domestic policy agenda, from economic mobility and racial equity to health care and immigration. She previously served as President Obama’s U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations and National Security Advisor from 2009-2017.”

Biden’s order said the Agency Equity Teams will be given the power and taxpayer funding to transform the federal government by “Delivering Equitable Outcomes Through Government Policies, Programs, and Activities.”

America First Legal said in a Feb. 17 press release that it would fight Biden’s executive order, saying that Biden, without authorization from Congress, “ordered a radical, racist, and fundamentally anti-American overhaul of every federal function under the guise of ‘equity.’ ”

“Equity,” America First Legal noted, “is a euphemism for discrimination based on race, national origin, sex, or economic class with respect to employment, university admissions, and access to government benefits, programs, or services. As applied, ‘equity’ is nothing more or less than a rebranding and reorientation of the racism in the ‘Jim Crow’ era, the class hatred in Stalin’s ‘anti-kulak’ policies, and the dogmatism of Mao’s ‘Cultural Revolution.’ ”

America First Legal President Stephen Miller said in a statement: “With the stroke of a pen, Biden has transformed the entire federal government into a DEI cult — putting equity czars inside virtually every single agency of the executive branch and subordinating every department to the marxist equity agenda. Every previous law and regulation must now be reinterpreted to ensure racial and gender equity: in other words, to achieve a predetermined racial or gender identity outcome even if it requires ruthless discrimination against American citizens.

“Biden does this all by passing no new laws, let alone constitutional amendments, but by ordering the permanent bureaucracy to follow his written orders to completely remake government in the image of the ultra-woke ultra-radical left.

“Workers will be retrained and re-educated. Policies will be redrawn and redesigned. Benefits will be redirected and reoriented, all according to the marxist equity czars and their taskmasters in the White House.”

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish