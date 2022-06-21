‘Setup’: Reports shed new light on ‘plainclothes’ embeds on January 6

by WorldTribune Staff, June 21, 2022

“Plainclothes” operatives in a so-called Electronic Surveillance Unit (ESU) were embedded among the Jan. 6, 2021 protesters for the purposes of conducting video surveillance, according to newly revealed evidence.

Citing a Jan. 3, 2021 report by D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) chief Robert Contee, The Epoch Times reported on June 20 that Homeland Security Bureau, Special Operations Division began to activate Civil Disturbance Unit (CDU) platoons on Jan. 4, 2021.

“Full activation of 28 platoons was scheduled to occur on the following two days,” the report by Patricia Tolson noted.

The objective of MPD was “to assist with the safe execution of any First Amendment demonstration and ensure the safety of the participants, public, and the officers.” CDU personnel and Special Operations Division (SOD) members were to “monitor for any demonstration and/or violent activity and respond accordingly,” according to Contee’s report.

In order for other security personnel to recognize embedded ESU members among the protesters, they wore a specific “bracelet on their left wrist identifying them as MPD personnel,” the MPD report stated.

Contee didn’t assume the job as MPD chief until Jan. 2, 2021 and may have inherited rather than set up the ESU, said J. Michael Waller, senior analyst for Strategy at the Center for Security Policy.

“While it is admittedly an important type of unit to have in the nation’s capital, electronic surveillance requires warrants,” Waller told The Epoch Times. “The word surveillance itself implies intrusive rather than passive monitoring of people, in which case it would be required for the police to get warrants to conduct electronic surveillance on people. What kind of warrants were asked for and under which jurisdiction? Were they issued? If not, why? Are such warrants necessary for the type of surveillance this unit was doing and how does it work? This raises a huge amount of questions about an entirely new kind of surveillance unit by the police chief of the nation’s capital.”

Related: Attorney: Law enforcement officer passed out weapons to Jan. 6 protesters who were later arrested, December 7, 2021

Waller also said the reference to “members” of the unit, as opposed to “officers” or “agents,” is also very disturbing. While he said “the rest of the memorandum sounds very disciplined in it’s language and specific,” that it doesn’t identify “officers” as members of the Electronic Surveillance Unit “is very troubling.”

“Are they using private contractors? Are they using political volunteers?” Waller asked. “Are they using paid agents of different types? We don’t know. This is something the public has a right to know and we need to get to the bottom of it. If the D.C Police is running electronic surveillance on American citizens without warrants, this could be a very serious breach of our civil liberties.”

Independent media and investigators who have dared to go against the “insurrection” narrative have reported that federal agents and Capitol Police were involved in instigating acts of violence during the Jan. 6 protests for the purpose of entrapment.

As Red State reported in October 2021, “multiple surveillance videos show masked men opening up the doors to the U.S. Capitol Building to allow protesters to enter. In fact, one video shows them entering while Capitol Police officers simply stand around. Yet, we have no idea who those men are.”

During the Dec. 7, 2021 broadcast of Fox News’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight“, the attorney for several Jan. 6 detainees, Joseph McBride, identified a man tagged on the Internet as “Red-Faced 45.” The man, dressed in red from head to toe — with even his face painted red — appears in a video engaging in continuous dialogue with uniformed personnel and others whom McBride insists are agents embedded in the crowd. McBride said the man is “clearly a law enforcement officer.”

“He passes out weapons, sledgehammers, poles, mace. Some of those things come in contact with some of the other protesters who have subsequently been charged with possessing dangerous weapons and are using dangerous weapons at the Capitol. That is clearly entrapment,” McBride said. “That is clearly the government creating conditions of dangerousness and entrapping members of the crowd to possess weapons and possibly use them for reasons that we cannot comprehend.”

On Jan. 13, 2021, WorldTribune.com reported on Waller’s first-hand account of his observations.

According to Waller, a “covert cadre” of people were scattered throughout the crowd to encourage people toward the Capitol, including “fake Trump protesters” he suspected were Antifa “wearing Trump or MAGA hats backwards.”

WorldTribune.com reported on Oct. 27, 2021 that Ray Epps, captured on video the day before the rally repeatedly encouraging protesters to “go into the Capitol,” was one of the “primary orchestrators” of the first breach of the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. Epps has never been arrested for his role in the breach and is reportedly being protected by the FBI.

“Epps is also seen standing before a bike rack barricade, whispering into the ear of a protester wearing his Trump hat backwards,” Tolson wrote for The Epoch Times. “Moments later, that man is joined by others in tearing down the barricade. Epps is then seen running with the crowd toward the Capitol Building. Despite the evidence, Epps has not had any charges filed against him and his photo has been removed from the government’s list of most-wanted people from the event.”

Bobby Powell host of “The Truth is Viral” podcast, has several videos exposing two men, clad all in black, whom he believes are FBI informants. They are seen breaking windows, attacking the Capitol building, and even pushing people inside.

McBride finds it strange that these “provocateurs” have yet to be charged despite their having a much more active role in the Capitol incident than some who were charged, including some individuals who never even set foot on Capitol grounds.

In a June 10 interview with EpochTV’s “Facts Matter,” Julie Kelly — senior contributor for American Greatness — described Jan. 6, 2021, as “an inside job” and “something Democrats and some Republicans and federal agencies put together to entice” and “entrap” people who went to hear President Donald Trump’s speech. She noted that the FBI used agents to try to infiltrate the so-called militia groups.

Kelly also noted how Capitol Police used flash bangs, teargas, and rubber bullets “to inflame the crowd and provoke a lot of the confrontations” seen in videos now being used as evidence to arrest, charge and incarcerate those who attended the rally.

More specifically, she accused D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “intentionally” leaving Capitol grounds unsecured.” She further alleged it was a “setup” designed specifically to cripple the MAGA movement.

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership