Senate confirms Jeanine Pirro as DC’s top prosecutor

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 3, 2025

The Senate late Saturday confirmed Jeanine Pirro to be the top federal prosecutor for Washington, DC.

The former judge and Fox News personality was confirmed after Republicans overcame a Democrat blockade of Pirro’s nomination.

The final vote was 50-45.

Pirro posted on X: “I am blessed to have received a Senate confirmation vote this evening of 50 to 45 to be the United States attorney for the District of Columbia the largest United States Attorney’s Office in the country. Thank you to those senators who supported my confirmation and DC- get ready for a real crime fighter.”

President Donald Trump had named Pirro earlier this year and she had been serving as an interim head of the office for weeks.

Pirro served as a prosecutor and judge in Westchester County in New York City’s suburbs before gaining fame as a Fox News commentator.

“Jeanine is incredibly well-qualified for this position, and is considered one of the Top District Attorneys in the History of the State of New York,” Trump said when he nominated Pirro. “She is in a class by herself.”

During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last month, Democrats staged a walkout in protest of both Pirro and U.S. District Judge Emil Bove, who was confirmed earlier this week in a 50-49 vote.

Pirro later advanced out of committee on a party-line vote.

Beat The Press