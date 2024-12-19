Sen. Paul: To really disrupt the Swamp, make Elon Musk Speaker of the House

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 19, 2024 Real World News



The spending bill, or continuing resolution, put forward by Speaker Mike Johnson this week shows that the Swamp did not go into hibernation as many had hoped after President-elect Donald Trump’s decisive election victory last month.

The bill, loaded with pork, a pay raise for Congress members, and various giveaways to Democrats, was killed after a wave of criticism led Trump, Vice President-elect JD Vance, and DOGE leaders Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy

Trump’s win has inspired Republicans who still have spines to rally behind the president-elect. Those Republicans stepped forward to reject Johnson’s bill on Thursday. Some also said a new speaker might be a good idea.

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul suggested Musk as Johnson’s replacement.

“The Speaker of the House need not be a member of Congress . . . ,” Paul wrote in a post to X.

“Nothing would disrupt the swamp more than electing Elon Musk . . . think about it . . . nothing’s impossible. (not to mention the joy at seeing the collective establishment, aka ‘uniparty,’ lose their ever-lovin’ minds).”

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Thursday that Paul may be on to something.

“I’d be open to supporting @elonmusk for Speaker of the House. DOGE can only truly be accomplished by reigning in Congress to enact real government efficiency,” Greene wrote on X. “The establishment needs to be shattered just like it was yesterday. This could be the way.”

Greene was referencing the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Trump selected Musk and Ramaswamy to head up DOGE and Greene will oversee the new department.

The Speaker of the House does not have to be a member of Congress. Addressing the matter, the U.S. Constitution simply states: “The House of Representatives shall chuse their speaker and other officers.”

A non-member has never been elected speaker.

