Sen. Paul: Moderna CEO caught in lie regarding Covid jab and myocarditis in young males

by WorldTribune Staff, March 23, 2023

Sen. Rand Paul slammed the CEO of Moderna for refusing to admit that the company’s Covid shot poses a risk of a heart ailment in young males.

During a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Wednesday, the Kentucky Republican asked Modern CEO Stéphane Bancel if there was a higher incidence of myocarditis in males age 16-24 after taking the Moderna injection.

Bancel stated that data showed those who took the Moderan shot were at a smaller risk of myocarditis versus those who contracted Covid.

“That is not true,” Paul stated. The senator then entered into evidence six peer-reviewed papers that “say the complete opposite.”

“I also spoke with your president just last week and he readily acknowledged in private that yes, there is an increased risk of myocarditis,” Paul said. “The fact that you can’t say it in public is quite disturbing.”

Paul then asked Bancel if it was “scientifically sound to mandate three vaccines for adolescent boys,” to which Bancel responded that was up to “public health leaders to decide.”

“You’ve been advocating for it, you’ve been interviewed and you’ve been advocating for boosters,” Paul shot back. “Do you know when the myocarditis is most common among these adolescent boys? After the second dose. When I spoke with your president, he readily acknowledged in private, yeah, that maybe there ought to be a discussion whether we ought to have one vaccine versus two versus three.”

“You sit here and act as if you’ve never heard of myocarditis and you don’t think it’s an increased risk for young adolescent males when all of the studies… have found that yes, there is an increased risk after taking your vaccine,” Paul said.

Wednesday’s hearing addressed the planned price increase of the Moderna injection, with a single dose expected to cost about $130 once Team Biden stops buying the shots, according to Reuters.

The pandemic public health emergency is set to end in mid-May, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The government will at that time no longer buy and distribute the shots and price negotiations will then shift to insurers and government health programs.

