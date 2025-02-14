Sen. Johnson: Biden regime forced Facebook to censor chat groups for Covid vax injury victims

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 14, 2025

The Biden-Harris administration forced Facebook to take down chat groups dedicated to individuals injured by the Covid shots, Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said.

As a result of the censorship, many who suffered injuries from the Covid injections were unable to find support groups online. Some ended up committing suicide, Johnson told the “Just the News, No Noise” TV show.

“We have heard from representatives of Facebook,” Johnson said. “They understand now that they need to take this very seriously. And the reason they need to is what they did, apparently on the direction of federal officials, is they took down these group chats of the vaccine-injured – people that were being gaslit, they were being ignored by their own health providers, they couldn’t get treatment, they were suffering severe adverse events, and the only sense of support they had was through these Facebook chat groups.”

Johnson, chairman of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, said the chat groups were taken down after “my panels” on Covid and “the result of that is people committed suicide. They had no support whatsoever, they were in utter despair, and the result of Facebook’s action, at the behest of the federal officials, was that people took their own lives.”

Earlier this month, Johnson sent a letter last week to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, demanding he turn over Facebook’s records on its censorship of individuals injured by the Covid shots.

Johnson called on Facebook to come clean on “what happened, who within their organization participated, why they participated in taking down these groups repeatedly, and at whose direction from the federal government was this.”

“Who in the federal government forced this censorship on Facebook, and as a result, resulted in the deaths of American citizens who were injured by the vaccine that was pushed and mandated on them?” he asked.

The November 2024 book “Worth a Shot?” notes that, within five days of Johnson’s roundtable on Covid vaccine injuries in 2021, a large support group for injured people on Facebook was unexpectedly closed.

The book also notes that users who posted about their vaccine injuries were “shadow-banned” on Facebook, meaning their posts were not as visible, and warnings would be added to posts on the injury that “urged the viewer to go to Facebook’s Community Guidelines to get accurate information about the Covid vaccine,” said Johnson.

Brianne Dressen, co-chairman of the Covid vaccine injury support nonprofit React19, told Just the News on Tuesday that social media censorship negatively impacted those with Covid vaccine injuries.

“The censorship definitely had serious consequences,” Dressen said. “The suicides are a result of not knowing there is support, not being able to reach out for help to access the support that does exist and being removed from support networks that were some people’s only lifeline.”

Zuckerberg has not commented on Johnson’s letter, but told the Joe Rogan podcast last month that the Biden administration pressured Facebook to censor Covid posts that went against the administration’s established narrative.

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!