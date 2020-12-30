Sen. Hawley commits to challenging Electoral College results

by WorldTribune Staff, December 30, 2020

Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley said he will object during the counting of Electoral College votes during the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6.

“I cannot vote to certify the Electoral College results on Jan. 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws,” Hawley wrote in a statement on Dec. 30.

“And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega-corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden.”

Hawley is the first senator to officially join the effort launched by more than a dozen House Republicans. Alabama Republican Sen.-elect Tommy Tuberville has indicated he may challenge the electoral votes.

Hawley said that Congress should investigate allegations of massive voter fraud in the 2020 election and make sure that future elections are secure.

“I will follow the same practice Democrat members of Congress have in years past and object during the certification process on Jan. 6 to raise these critical issues,” Hawley said.

Hawley noted that Democrats objected during the 2004 and 2016 elections “in order to raise concerns” about election integrity. “They were praised by Democratic leadership and the media when they” objected, Hawley added, saying that they “were entitled to do so” and Republicans concerned about election integrity in the Nov. 3 election “are entitled to do the same.”

Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks and other House GOP lawmakers have pledged to object to the counting of the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6. The new Congress is slated to be sworn in on Jan. 3.

“We’re going to sponsor and co-sponsor objections to the Electoral College vote returns,” Brooks told Fox News on Dec. 28.

In a previous interview with The Epoch Times’ American Thought Leaders program, Brooks said he believes the Electoral College vote can be rejected, and the election can ultimately be decided in the House of Representatives.

Former California Sen. Barbara Boxer “tried to strike Ohio for George Bush back in 2005, so this is not unusual,” Brooks said in an interview with Fox Business on Dec. 15. “The law is very clear, the House of Representatives in combination with the United States Senate has the lawful authority to accept or reject Electoral College vote submissions from states that have such flawed election systems that they’re not worthy of our trust.”

