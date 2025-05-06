Self-deportation is the ticket, says Trump Administration: Airfare plus $1,000

by WorldTribune Staff, May 6, 2025 Real World News



Illegal aliens will get free airfare out of the U.S. and $1,000 in cash if they self-deport, the Trump Administration said.

Using the administration’s CBP Home app, illegals can avoid arrest by federal immigration agents and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will pay for commercial flights out of the U.S., and then send the cash upon confirmation they’ve left.

DHS estimates that American taxpayers will save 70% over the cost of rounding up and deporting each illegal alien, which costs an average of $17,121 for the feds to arrest, detain, and deport a single illegal.

Stephen Miller, President Donald Trump’s top policy and homeland security adviser, wrote in a post to X on Monday that the “savings are as much as $1 million per illegal alien family given the long-term costs of free welfare and public support.”

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said that “self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way” for illegals to avoid arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The first illegal alien who cashed in through the program had crossed Joe Biden’s open border. The illegal chose to return to Honduras from Chicago, according to DHS.

“We’re just 100 days into this administration and thanks to President Trump and Secretary Noem, ICE is using every tool at its disposal to enforce our country’s immigration laws and protect our communities,” acting ICE director Todd Lyons said.

Noem’s advice to illegals: “Download the CBP Home App TODAY and self-deport.”

Meanwhile, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser made a splash on social media with her body language during Trump’s slam at Biden’s immigration policies:

This is hysterical🤣 Look at the Mayor of DC’s body language, she’s about to spontaneously combust😆 pic.twitter.com/zr35LQTyVt — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) May 5, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation

The American Free Press is Back!