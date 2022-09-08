‘See you in court’: Trump slams Fox News, Lincoln Project ‘perverts’ over ‘false’ advertising

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 8, 2022

You can be the lowest scumbag on the planet and still be in the good graces of leftists and their media allies if you do one thing — publicly oppose Donald Trump.

Just ask Rick Wilson and the Lincoln Project.

The Lincoln Project had been thoroughly discredited after last year’s revelations regarding the Never-Trump outfit’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations including those involving one of its co-founders (John Weaver) and of the management of its finances.

But by continuing to flog its anti-Trump drek, the Lincoln Project is back in the Swamp game.

The Lincoln Project’s latest ad is aimed at Trump’s supporters, who the ad says were all played for suckers by the former president.

“Donald Trump knows he lost the election, but he pushed the ‘Big Lie’ for the last two years to keep the money flowing for him and his grifter family,” said Reed Galen, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, in a media release accompanying the ad.

“He spun his supporters into a frenzy with total disregard for what it means for the nation. Now, Trump’s supporters are threatening violence and trying to subvert our free and fair elections while he keeps raising money and ‘living large.’ Americans need to stand up and take on Trump and his ultra-MAGA supporters before it is too late,” Galen added.

The ad says: “Trump told you the election was stolen to rip you off, to sucker you, to take your hard-earned money and shovel it into his pockets. It was the biggest scam in political history. Every dollar you sent him went to prop up his shaky business empire and lavish lifestyle going. It was a sucker’s game all along.”

Trump, in a post to Truth Social, blasted the Lincoln Project and threatened to sue them and Fox News for running the ad:

“The Perverts and Lowlifes of the Lincoln Project are back on, where else, Fox News. I thought they ran away to the asylum after their last catastrophic campaign, with charges made against them that were big time sleaze, and me getting many millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016. The Paul Ryan run Fox only has high standards for “Trump” ads, but not for anyone else. The Perverts should not be allowed to “false advertise,” and Fox News should not allow it to happen. See you all in Court!!!

Wilson responded in a not-at-all surprising statement to The Daily Beast, exclaiming: “Go for it, b****…I double-dog dare you.”

Keeping it classy, Wilson then later released an expletive-laden video response, again daring Trump to take legal action.

The New York Times reported on Jan. 31, 2021 that more than 20 men had accused the 61-year-old Weaver of sexually harassing them through online messages. In the days that followed, questions intensified about when Lincoln Project leaders first learned about the accusations and what they did to address them.

The Associated Press then reported that more than half of the Lincoln Project’s funding had been directed to consulting firms that had been controlled by Lincoln Project officials — a massive sum that fed accusations that leaders had enriched themselves.

How many people did this Lincoln Project creep harass (or worse) because his grifter colleagues concealed it? How many media publications helped cover it up and enable more such conduct? https://t.co/807JKqsnAr — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) January 31, 2021

