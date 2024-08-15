Secret Service agent guarding Trump abandoned her post without notice to breastfeed

by WorldTribune Staff, August 15, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



A Secret Service agent who was part of former President Donald Trump’s security detail at his rally in Asheville, North Carolina on Wednesday left her post without notifying supervisors in order to breastfeed her child right, a report said.

Five minutes before Trump’s motorcade arrived, the site agent in charge of security for the rally found the agent breastfeeding her child in a room that had been designated for Secret Service “official work,” Susan Crabtree reported for Real Clear Politics on Thursday.

The incident occurred a little over a month after a would-be assassin shot Trump in the ear during a Butler, Pennsylvania rally on July 13.

The agent, who was deployed from the Atlanta Field Office, was in the room with two other family members, Crabtree reported, adding that bypassed the Uniformed Division checkpoint and were escorted to the room by a staff member who was not cleared to be there.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told Crabtree the incident did not affect the event.

“All employees of the U.S. Secret Service are held to the highest standards. While there was no impact to the North Carolina event, the specifics of this incident are being examined. Given this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further,” Guglielmi told Crabtree.

Meanwhile, the House has proof that the Secret Service denied Trump extra security he requested prior to the July 13 rally in Butler, Oversight Chairman James Comer said.

“Do you have pretty strong proof that the Secret Service was turning down security recommendations for Trump ahead of July 12?” Just the News’s John Solomon asked Comer on Wednesday.

“Yes, they were,” Comer answered on the “Just the News, No Noise” TV show. “We know that the Trump campaign requested more Secret Service, and the Secret Service denied them.”

After the attempt on Trump’s life by Thomas Matthew Crooks on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania, several reports stated that the Trump campaign had requested more security prior to the event and were turned down.

“I [would] like to remind people that the Secret Service has 8,100 employees and they have an annual budget of $3.1 billion but what we’ve seen over the past decade … they’ve started farming more and more of their responsibilities out to state and local police,” Comer said.

Comer went on to say that the Secret Service as an agency needs to be reformed.

