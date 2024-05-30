Screwed? Biden has secured the nomination, but majority of Democrats want him replaced

by WorldTribune Staff, May 30, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



A majority of Democrats in a new poll say they want Joe Biden replaced as the party’s 2024 presidential candidate.

The Rasmussen Reports poll, released on Tuesday, found that 54 percent of Democrats want Biden replaced. Who exactly would replace him is an entirely different story.

“The lack of a good second choice may play a role in depressing Democrats,” Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard noted.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been dangled as the most likely alternative to the 81-year-old Biden, but just 8% of Democrats in the poll picked Newsom as their second choice. Michelle Obama got 21% and Kamala Harris was at 17%.

The top pick was “none of them” at 31%.

Where’s Hubert Humphrey when you need him?

A majority of Republicans in the poll were quite content with Biden as the Democrat candidate.

Half of independents want a replacement.

“There is little the Democrats can do about replacing Biden,” Bedard noted. “He has won 3,664 delegates and only needs 1,968 to win the nomination. The only way to change the outcome would be for Biden to step aside. The last sitting president to do that was Lyndon B. Johnson in 1968, when he faced widespread opposition inside the party over his Vietnam War policies.”

Who stepped in when Johnson stepped aside? Hubert Humphrey. He lost to Richard Nixon.

Meanwhile, a new FiveThirtyEight poll has Donald Trump surging in the swing states:

.@FiveThirtyEight Polling Average (5/30) National

🟥 Trump 41.2% (+1.5)

🟦 Biden 39.7%

🟨 RFK Jr 9.8% May 30, 2020: Biden +5.7

Final average: Biden +8.4

—

May 30 2024 vs [May 30, 2020] Florida: Trump +11.2 [Biden +2.6] Texas: Trump +11.0 [Trump +2.9] N. Carolina: Trump… https://t.co/T102Dot1Se pic.twitter.com/Ur5iCQqSbD — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 30, 2024

Your Choice