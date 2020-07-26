Rioters shoot comrades while aiming at car driving through mob

by WorldTribune Staff, July 26, 2020

As a car drove through a mob of rioters in Aurora, Colorado on Saturday, one of the rioters drew a gun and fired at the car. The shooter missed the car, but did manage to hit two comrades who were part of the mob, reports say.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) tweeted that at least one person it identified as a “protestor” was hit and transported to hospital in stable condition.

In a follow up, the department wrote that “Someone else showed up to the hospital with a graze wound. The vehicle was towed and we are investigating that incident.”

Reports say that it did not appear the vehicle hit anyone in the mob. Police said the shooter had not been found and no arrests were made.

Around 9 p.m., the mob stormed APD headquarters and tore the fence surrounding the complex, prompting APD to declare the protest an “unlawful assembly” and ask those participating to leave the area. A tweet said that anyone who remained would be subject to arrest.

APD tweeted that the rioters were throwing objects, shining lasers and shooting large fireworks at officers. They had broken windows to the courthouses and started a fire in an office, APD said.

Nationalist Review founder Brett MacDonald posted a video of the incident on Twitter, saying: “A couple notes: the jeep was driving down an open lane, it seems to have a flat tire from rioters damaging it previously, the rioters begin shooting at it after it passes them by without hitting anyone”.

Black militia member accidentally shoots 3 comrades

A member of the heavily armed black militia group “Not F—ing Around Coalition” (NFAC) accidentally shot three militia members during a demonstration in Louisville on Saturday, police told Fox News.

One of the members of the NFAC spoke to the crowd on hand, saying “we had a little accident, it happens,” WHAS11 reported.

The group’s founder, John “Grand Master Jay” Johnson, told ABC News that members of the militia were inspecting firearms prior to the demonstration when a woman’s weapon was accidentally discharged. Johnson referred to the woman as a trainee.

“Today, shortly before 1:00 pm, three people were struck by gunfire as the result of a discharge of someone’s gun who was participating in the NFAC demonstration at Baxter Park,” Louisville Metro’s interim Chief of Police Robert Schroeder said in a statement. “Louisville Division of Fire and LMEMS arrived a short time later and transported all three victims to the University of Louisville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All involved are members of the NFAC and there are no outstanding suspects.”

“This is a tragic situation that could have been much worse,” Schroeder added. “I encourage anyone choosing to exercise their Second Amendment rights to do so responsibly.”

The Louisville chapter of Black Lives Matter has distanced itself from the militia, accusing the armed group of being “outside agitators,” WDRB reported.

