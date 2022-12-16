Rigged like pro wrestling: If you think Kari Lake and Herschel Walker lost, you’re an idiot

Special to WorldTribune.com

Commentary by Wayne Allyn Root, December 16, 2022

I now believe it’s a fact the 2020 election was rigged and stolen. By a collusion of big government, Big Tech and, in particular, the FBI who together held weekly meetings to suppress any stories beneficial to then-President Donald Trump along with any stories harmful to then-candidate Joe Biden.

They blacked out any mention of Biden’s corruption, his apparent case of dementia and in particular, the Hunter laptop scandal.

The emails released by Elon Musk show the FBI ordered Twitter (and other social media companies) to fix and rig the election against Trump. You can bet the FBI held the same meetings and gave the same orders to the mainstream media. The whole liberal media cabal was in on the steal.

This shows the 2020 election was rigged and stolen — exactly as so many of us warned and reported, while being called “election deniers” and “conspiracy theorists.”

Nothing has changed. I believe Democrats are STILL rigging our elections — just more carefully and subtly. I’m telling you it happened again in the 2022 midterms. Our elections are still being rigged and stolen.

The Georgia U.S. Senate election is just the latest example. I predicted for two weeks beforehand that Herschel Walker didn’t stand a chance of winning — because I believe Georgia is rigged, just like it was rigged in 2020 against Trump.

Sen. Raphael Warnock is literally a radical Marxist. He hates America. He allegedly abused his ex-wife. He defended the anti-American, racist and antisemitic rantings of Rev. Jeremiah Wright.

Yet we are to believe he defeated Herschel Walker in a Southern state, in an environment of the worst inflation, crime and open borders in our country’s history — all produced directly by Democrats who aren’t even as radical as Warnock.

Really?

It all makes perfect sense, doesn’t it? And I have a bridge to sell you, in Vegas, over the Atlantic Ocean. You’re being gaslighted. This is all B.S.

This is like the WWE. Scripted. Georgia shouldn’t shock you. The same outrageous things happened in Arizona and Pennsylvania. And Michigan, Wisconsin and Nevada weren’t much better this time around. It’s just that the Republican losses in those states weren’t quite as shocking.

These are the same six battleground states that were dirty, rigged and stolen in 2020. Nothing has changed. Rinse and repeat.

No one stopped them the first time. No one punished them. They used COVID-19 to introduce mass mail-in ballots, ballot drop boxes and ballot harvesting, among many other tricks of the trade. Nothing has changed.

But I have news for the GOP: Your base isn’t that dumb. We all know. We all see what’s happening. We’re angry, demoralized and ready to walk away from the GOP. The biggest issue isn’t losing. It’s watching the rigging, cheating and theft of elections, while the GOP leadership says nothing.

While our GOP leaders are playing golf and attending state dinners with Joe and Hunter Biden, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the country is being stolen and destroyed.

But your base — the middle class — can’t survive. They’re being destroyed by inflation, gas, electric bills, groceries, rent, college costs, crime and open borders — not to mention transgender brainwashing and vaccine mandates.

And in face of all of that, do you really want us to believe the people are voting for extremist, Marxist Democrats?

By the way, does anyone ever bother to ask why Marxist Democrats like Warnock in Georgia have so much more money than our pro-business, capitalist candidates? Why did Warnock have $24 million just from 300,000-plus donors who claim to be “unemployed?” Does no one think that might be China’s money illegally influencing a U.S. election? Is anyone investigating? Of course not. Every prosecutor in the USA is too busy framing Trump.

I’ve heard the GOP excuses. Walker was “a bad candidate.” But bad candidates don’t matter if a state is rigged with mail-in ballots and ballot drop boxes; if Big Tech and social media filter the news feed so that all news is bad news for Republicans; and if those same companies ban, suspend and censor all conservative influencers in the leadup to the election upon orders from the government. Thanks to Elon Musk, we know they do. Bad candidates don’t matter if the media ignores the corruption, crimes and communist views of Democrat candidates, or if you’re able to raise $100 million from the Chinese Communist Party.

These are all the ways elections are rigged and stolen.

It’s an exact repeat of 2020, and no one in GOP leadership says a thing. We are screwed in 2024. We cannot win, and the base knows it. You’ve allowed Democrats and China to steal our nation.

It’s clear to anyone without an Ivy League education that our GOP leaders are either foolish morons, cowards scared of their own shadow or corrupt, bribed and playing for the other side.

We can smell a rat. We know a huge majority of Americans are voting Republican — but our votes no longer matter. The system is rigged. The fix is in. It’s all pro wrestling now.

Wayne Allyn Root recently published “The Great Patriot Protest and Boycott Book.” He is host of the nationally syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EST.