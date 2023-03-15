RFK Jr.: Fauci moved research to Wuhan in 2014 after three viruses escaped from U.S. labs

by WorldTribune Staff, March 15, 2023

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who had been developing bioweapons for the Pentagon since 2002, moved that highly sensitive research to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in 2014 after three viruses escaped from U.S. labs, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. charged in a new video posted on Twitter.

In an interview with American stand-up comedian and political commentator Jimmy Dore, Kennedy said the Pentagon “took the money that (Dick) Cheney gave them (from the Patriot Act), USD 2.2 billion, and they funneled it through NIH, and it all went through Anthony Fauci. So beginning in 2002, Anthony Fauci got a 68 percent raise from the Pentagon for doing bioweapons development, and he got a raise of billions of dollars a year, and then he started doing all of this gain-of-function.”

Kennedy noted that “in 2014, three of those bugs escaped in high-profile escapes from different labs in the U.S. Congress held hearings on it. Everybody was angry, and 300 top scientists sent letters to Obama saying you got to shut down Fauci because he is going to create a pandemic.”

President Barack Obama, Kennedy said, “ordered a moratorium, and at that time, Fauci had eighteen different gain-of-function experiments he was doing around the U.S. He instead moved his stuff offshore to Wuhan, where he could do it out of sight of these 300 scientists and nosy White House officials who were trying to shut him down. And he continued to do it with the same people he was funding here, Ralph Baric and Peter Daszak, and they moved their operation to the Wuhan lab.”

Kennedy told Dore that the CIA, Department of Defense, and Fauci had instructed Chinese military scientists on how to build weapons of mass destruction. Then Bill Gates, joined by a former CIA director and China’s CDC director. collaborated on how to censor a lab leak at the so-called Event 201 in Oct. 2019.

“Fauci funded the study that taught the Chinese military scientists, everything in China is dual-use, that lab is a military lab, and he taught them cutting-edge technology for building weapons of mass destruction. In other words, the study for how to create the clones and how to create a spike protein that could attach to a human lung and transplant it onto a coronavirus,” Kennedy told Dore.

“He also funded through Ralph Baric at the University of North Carolina a technique called seamless ligation which is a technique for hiding human tampering on that virus after you’ve done it. Fauci gave Baric $212 million, and Baric developed a technique for hiding the human tampering; Baric taught that to Shi Zhengli, the Chinese bat lady.”

Fauci insisted the U.S. was “doing this for vaccine development and countermeasures, but there is no justification in the world for funding somebody to create seamless ligation; in fact, it is the inverse of what you would do if your interest was public health,” Kennedy said. “If your interest was bioweapons creation, and he was the czar of bioweapons since 2002, that’s what you would do.”

Kennedy continued: “USAID gave ten times what Fauci gave. The DOD was there. Why were they in there teaching Chinese scientists how to build weapons of mass destruction? USAID is a CIA front group. Eco-health Alliance is a CIA front group. The CIA modeled this outbreak in 2019 twice, the second time at Event 201.

“Who was at Event 201? Avril Haines co-hosted it with Bill Gates, and the head of the Chinese CDC, George Gao, was there. The virus was already circulating in Wuhan, nobody knew it, but George Gao had to know it; he was the head of the Chinese CDC and their number one expert on coronaviruses.

“He comes to New York in October of 2019 and sits downs with Avril Haines, the former director of the CIA, today the Director of National Intelligence, the top spy in the country, and they do a four-part simulation, and the fourth part is George Gao and Avril Haines talking about how do we get social media to censor people if they say this is from a lab leak.”

