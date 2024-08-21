RFK Jr. considering dropping out of race to support Trump

by WorldTribune Staff, August 21, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is considering dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and throwing his support behind GOP candidate Donald Trump, RFK Jr.’s running mate said on Tuesday.

Kennedy plans to address the nation about his plans going forward on Friday in Phoenix. Trump will also be in Phoenix on Friday.

“There’s two options that we’re looking at, and one is staying in, forming that new party, but we run the risk of a Kamala Harris and [Tim] Walz presidency because we draw votes from Trump,” Nicole Shanahan, the independent candidate’s vice presidential pick, said during an appearance on the “Impact Theory with Tom Bilyeu” podcast.

“We walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump … and we explain to our base why we’re making this decision,” Shanahan said of the other option the Kennedy team in exploring.

Shortly after Shanahan’s revelation, Trump declared that he would be “certainly” open to giving Kennedy a post in his administration.

Shanahan indicated that she would be more comfortable with Trump and running mate J.D. Vance running the country than with Harris and Walz.

During a brief interview with CNN following a campaign stop in Michigan, Trump commended the independent presidential hopeful.

“I like him, and I respect him,” Trump told the network. “He’s a brilliant guy. He’s a very smart guy. I’ve known him for a very long time.”

“I didn’t know he was thinking about getting out, but if he is thinking about getting out, certainly I’d be open to it,” Trump added, referring to naming Kennedy to a position in a future Trump administration.

A Fox News poll released last week showed Trump leading Harris by 1 point in a head-to-head matchup. The race, however, was tied when voters were given the option of picking third-party candidates.

Kennedy received 6% support in the expanded poll, down from his 15% November 2023 high and his 10% backing in July.

Trump reportedly met with Kennedy in Milwaukee last month on the first day of the Republican National Convention.

The Harris campaign reportedly rebuffed overtures to meet with Kennedy.

“No one has any intention of negotiating with a MAGA-funded fringe candidate who has sought out a job with Donald Trump in exchange for an endorsement,” a Democratic National Committee source told the New York Post.

Nicole Shanahan, VP on the Robert Kennedy ticket, says the RFK campaign is currently debating whether to stay in the race or drop out to endorse President Trump. She does not want Kamala to win.pic.twitter.com/iLsSuLEyQ5 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 20, 2024

Trump and Kennedy will both be in Phoenix on Friday. Something is brewing, after the RFK announcement. pic.twitter.com/N3uScZ3qFM — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 21, 2024

My father and my uncle were members of a Democratic Party that was at the forefront of making sure that every American could vote for the candidate they wanted to. Today’s Democratic Party is doing the opposite. pic.twitter.com/6K3XZ7bXsj — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 21, 2024

