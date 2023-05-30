Revolver’s Darren Beattie: ‘Pipe bomber’ story exposes Jan. 6 ‘Fedsurrection’

by WorldTribune Staff, May 30, 2023

The “outrageously implausible” story of the Jan. 6, 2021 “pipe bomber,” unravels the entire J6 “Fedsurrection” story line, Darren Beattie of Revolver News said.

The “pipe bomber” story is one of the “smoking guns” that destroys the narrative pushed by Democrats and Biden regime media, Beattie told Steve Bannon’s War Room.

According to the official narrative, pipe bombs were found at both Republican National Committee (RNC) and Democrat National Committee (DNC) headquarters in D.C. on Jan. 6.

“The circumstances under which the pipe bomb by the RNC was found are basically unbelievable,” Beattie said, adding “the circumstances under which the DNC pipe bomb was not found sitting out there for, say, 17 hours and nobody spotted it despite its conspicuous positioning and placement, the Secret Service was there, they didn’t find, that doesn’t make any sense.”

The official narrative is that the FBI described both bombs as “viable” and said they “could have been detonated, resulting in serious injury or death.” Authorities say both bombs were placed by a single suspect the night before the Capitol protest. No suspect has yet been arrested.

“The FBI or somebody has tampered with the surveillance footage to make it impossible to find out who this guy is,” Beattie noted.

But, because the pipe bomb suspect was caught on video using a cellphone, there is no doubt the feds “know who this guy is,” Beattie said, and “have known for a long time. The question is, why don’t they want the public to know?”

Beattie also noted how the Democrat Party has shown “no interest” in identifying this so-called “MAGA” follower who planted an explosive outside their D.C. headquarters.

Revolver News, which has reported extensively about the D.C. “pipe bomber,” noted:

Recall that Kamala Harris curiously hid the fact that she was in the DNC building on January 6th, and it was only an entire year after the so-called insurrection that the press reported that the Vice President-elect was in the building the morning of the 6th while the pipe bomb was on the premises. Of course, as Vice President elect Kamala Harris enjoyed the protection of the Secret Service, this means that the Secret Service must have conducted a sweep of the DNC building before she entered. According to Senator Ron Johnson, the Secret Service definitively affirmed that they swept the outside areas of the DNC building adjacent to the entry and exit doors, as well as the parking deck […] The notion that the Secret Service, the most elite protection detail in the world, swept the DNC building and managed to miss the pipe bomb is impossible to believe—either that or what transpired was such an act of such gross negligence that it is tantamount to deliberate malfeasance. Indeed, as the Google Earth satellite photo reveals, the pipe bomb was mere feet from both the entry and exit doors, as well as the parking garage, where the Secret Service claims it conducted a sweep.

Beattie told the War Room that he believes the “pipe bomb” story is so incredibly flawed that it completely undermines the entire “Fedsurrection.”

