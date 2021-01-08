Revolution, Day 3: Jan. 6, 2021 was about truth, justice and the unique American way

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 8, 2021

The American public has suffered a blizzard of “narrative” talking points that characterized as perhaps the greatest outrage in human history the uninvited visit by unarmed Americans to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Guilty of that sin, according to the small minority who presume to know what all should be thinking, saying or publishing at any given moment, is President Donald Trump because he allegedly “instigated” this assault on the inner sanctum of U.S. lawmakers.

This totalitarian narrative, per usual, answered questions that had not even been asked.

More obvious questions remain unanswered. We list only a few here but readers could substitute many more of their own:

• Is Vice President Mike Pence guilty of betrayal with his statement issued earlier in the day not of President Donald Trump but of his responsibility to the American people and the U.S. Constitution to uphold the integrity of American elections? If so, how could an alleged Christian man of principle justify this arguably treasonous act?

• How could the U.S. Congress possibly defend the certification of the results of an election marred by irregularities and blatant fraud documented by hundreds if not thousands of affidavits from U.S. citizens who at great risk to their careers and reputations went public about what they had witnessed?

• How could the U.S. corporate media, the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Congress possibly justify their refusal to investigate or even hear that evidence?

• What happened with the Jan. 5, 2021 election in Georgia that used Dominion Voting Systems and the very same methods and procedures which had been exposed, questioned and challenged in public hearings days earlier? Why were the results accepted and by whom? Why did only one network, One America News, provide full coverage of those hearings?

Reminder: It is the job of the U.S. officials, in the unique American government “by and for the people” to account for their behavior in real time. That means now, not later.

Reminder: It is the job of the American Free Press to hold those officials accountable to their employers, the American people.

Meanwhile as another virtual storm builds around the president, a daily occurrence since mid-2016, he was granted a temporary reprieve (and perhaps a final meal of his choosing?) by Silicon Valley.

After saying he won’t attend the Jan. 20 inauguration, Trump tweeted: “The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!”

Meanwhile, what happened in Washington at the rally and protest before armed officials used force, justifiably or not, against unarmed civilians inside the Capitol? Who were these people deemed “deplorables” by Hillary Clinton and who disrupted Sen. Mitt Rommey’s flight to Washington just before?

WorldTribune.com provided coverage of the Jan. 6 rally that without the march on the Capitol would not have been deemed “newsworthy” by the corporate media.

For example, a U.S. CEO, Larry Ward, described his experiences in an interview below and in an article yesterday:

Another CEO, Justin Moon of Kahr Firearms Group, summed up his experience in an email to WorldTribune.com: “It was a great demonstration on the 6th. The greatest protest since the Boston Tea Party!”

One of the few newspapers to send actual reporters to interview actual participants in the massive “Save America March” on Jan. 6 was The Epoch Times.

One of the participants interviewed The Epoch Times’ Jan. 7 report, Marine veteran Tony Good, said he traveled from Florida and walked to the Ellipse to hear Trump speak in the morning on Jan. 6. He said Trump didn’t incite violence in his speech.

“No, absolutely not. There’s a line between inciting to riot and standing on convictions,” Good told The Epoch Times. “He wasn’t telling anybody to riot, he was just telling them it’s our right to protest. That’s a right we have in America.”

Good became separated from his group and returned to his hotel to regroup after the speech. He didn’t go to the Capitol, but said he wishes he had.

“I call yesterday the first day in the 10-year war,” he said. “It’s going to be 10 years before this gets turned around. It’s going to take that long. War in the sense of … getting things to where they should be in America, as far as fair and free elections, election integrity. It’s not going to happen overnight, because the powers that be don’t want it to be. They want to rule. They want to be the ruling class.”

Good added: “We just have to regroup. We’re fighting an evil system. When you have all the mainstream media against you and you have all the money going against you, it’s not going to be that easy.”

Martha Todd, a retiree from Lynchburg, Virginia, told The Epoch Times she is “very disillusioned. But I do not support Biden. His family is a crime family. I just feel like we’re screwed. I don’t feel like I’ve lost hope — there’s always hope. There’s so many people out there that are so against Trump. They lie and cheat and steal — how are you going to fight against that — when they cheat? And they all support each other.”

Carol Logreco, who traveled from New Orleans and was at both the Ellipse and the Capitol, told The Epoch Times she wanted to be there to support freedom and the ability to have free and fair elections.

“[We] feel like we’re losing a lot of our rights, and that we’re on the verge of becoming more of a socialist or Marxist society,” Logreco said. “You can see the indoctrination of our children and students and in our communities, and I really felt like this was the last real stance to speak up before we don’t have a chance to do that anymore. I feel disappointed. Disheartened. I feel like it’s a war. And I think this was a battle within the war. And I don’t mean that like a physical battle in war but more of a philosophy, and where do we stand as Americans, and where are our rights and our freedoms.”

Larry Ward, Executive Director of FreePressers.com and president of Political Media, Inc., discussed his first-hand account at the Capitol Hill Rally on Jan. 6 on The Steve Gruber Show:

