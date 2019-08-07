‘Revolting’: Columnist hits Tlaib for tweets on calls for prayer

by WorldTribune Staff, August 7, 2019

Michigan Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib displayed a “loathing for the power of prayer” as she mocked those offering prayers for the victims of the El Paso and Dayton shootings, a columnist noted.

In response to a tweet in which Invanka Trump said the nation “prays for the victims and their loved ones”, Tlaib tweeted: “Your prayers aren’t working. Try checking your dad on his tweets. 251 mass shootings in the U.S. in 216 days. He incites violence every day w/ his hate agenda & racism. More people are dying b/c he fails to fight white supremacist terrorists. They are the ones who hate America.”

In response to a tweet in which Sen. Richard Burr, North Carolina Republican, wrote “my prayers are with the victims, their families and the first responders who rushed to help,” Tlaib tweeted: “251 mass shootings in the United States in 216 days. Prayers aren’t cutting it Senator. We need you to serve the people, not gun lobbyists.”

Writing for American Thinker on Aug. 6, columnist Monica Showalter noted “The nastiness with which she replies to two Republicans who express a sincere appeal to a higher power in the face of the inexplicable is utterly revolting. It’s the kind of contempt Karl Marx and V.I. Lenin once had for the religious faithful.

“The two Republicans she spews the bile at were expressing some kind of reverence and humility, a trust and turning to a higher power in the face of loss, same as people have done for thousands of years. Tlaib reacts to that with basic leftist viciousness, sounding like Stalin asking Roosevelt how many divisions the pope has, and all of this based in part on her same Marxist ideology. She’s got some kind of problem with God, and she’s got an even bigger problem with those who don’t. When she sees humility toward God expressed by people she doesn’t like, its effect is to make her aggressive.”

Showalter continued: “Prayers not ‘working’? As if they’re some cheap Chinese-made device that either ‘works’ or doesn’t work? This is a pretty infantile, underdeveloped understanding of the power of prayer, or why people do pray. It’s also amazingly irreverent.

“Prayers not ‘cutting it’? Cutting what? She apparently knows the mind of God better than God does. And, well, God doesn’t measure up to her tough standards about why He might allow something to happen, something that in any meaningful religion is unknowable. Based on her tweets, God either needs to shape up or ship out. And it’s not enough to have a problem with God or a imbecilic understanding of why people pray. She has to go one further and spew some hatred at those who do pray.”

Tlaib also fired off a tweet after a Twitter user had posted that CNN’s Jake Tapper had invoked “Palestinian and Arabs as a comparison to white nationalist violence in the U.S.”

Tlaib wrote: “Comparing Palestinian human rights advocates to terrorist white nationalists is fundamentally a lie. Palestinians want equality, human dignity & to stop the imprisonment of children. White supremacy is calling for the *domination* of one race w/ the use of violence.”

Showalter wrote: “See, terrorism isn’t terrorism when people she likes do it. Palestinians are among the world’s foremost practitioners of terrorism and have yet to acknowledge Israel’s right to exist, so it’s strange stuff to see her bring them up now. The Palestinian ‘human rights advocates’ she’s all in favor of have rained masses of terror on Israel and beyond; engineered the Munich Olympics massacre; enacted the Achille Lauro high-seas hijacking that saw the hurling of an old man in a wheelchair into the sea; and inflicted countless air hijackings, pizza parlor massacres, terrorist family payoffs, and other sick activities, in addition to being world leaders in corruption. These ‘human rights advocates’ she praises have quite a record to be proud of, one that dwarfs that of whoever these lone freaks are she’s got packaged into the label ‘white nationalists,’ which of course would include the Dayton shooter, who was a Bernie Sanders–, Elizabeth Warren–, and Antifa-supporter.

“What we see here is a very pinheaded understanding of faith, prayer, and religion, augmented by a boiling contempt for those who are religious. This is an intolerant person. She’s right there in left-wing extremist tradition.”

Intelligence Brief __________ Replace The Media

Please follow and like us:

Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments