Revealed: Tucker Carlson’s monologue for night he was fired was on Ray Epps

by WorldTribune Staff, May 23, 2023

Tucker Carlson had planned on Monday, April 24, to deliver a monologue on Ray Epps and his role in the events of Jan. 6, 2021. But that was the day Carlson was pulled from Fox News.

Carlson’s autobiographer, Chadwick Moore, has revealed that the monologue was written in response to the “60 Minutes” puff piece on Epps that aired on Sunday, April 23.

Darren Beattie of Revolver News, which has covered the Epps angle extensively, revealed that he was scheduled to appear on Carlson’s April 24 show to defend his reporting on Epps, which “60 Minutes” had called into question the night before. Beattie said his Fox appearance was canceled at the last minute.

“This bombshell adds another intriguing aspect to the mystery surrounding Tucker’s firing,” Revolver News noted on May 22. “The timing of his termination, occurring just one day after the Epps piece aired, hints at a potential connection between Epps’ threats to sue Fox and Tucker’s dismissal. However, many insiders, including James O’Keefe, believe Tucker was fired as part of a very secret ‘off the record’ deal with Dominion.”

Revolver’s investigative team revealed that Epps appears to have been among “the primary orchestrators of the very first breach of the Capitol’s police barricades at 12:50pm on January 6. Epps appears to have led the ‘breach team’ that committed the very first illegal acts on that fateful day. What’s more, Epps and his ‘breach team’ did all their dirty work with 20 minutes still remaining in President Trump’s National Mall speech, and with the vast majority of Trump supporters still 30 minutes away from the Capitol.”

Revolver reported that it had also determined that “the FBI stealthily removed Ray Epps from its Capitol Violence Most Wanted List on July 1, just one day after Revolver exposed the inexplicable and puzzlesome FBI protection of known Epps associate and Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes. July 1 was also just one day after separate New York Times report amplified a glaring, falsifiable lie about Epps’s role in the events of January 6. Ray Epps appears to have worked alongside several individuals — many of them suspiciously unindicted — to carry out a breach of the police barricades that induced a subsequent flood of unsuspecting MAGA protesters to unwittingly trespass on Capitol restricted grounds and place themselves in legal jeopardy.”

For the last year, I’ve been writing the definitive biography of @TuckerCarlson, based on thorough research and 100+ hours of interviews. But there’s some info that can’t wait for July 18: the scoop on why Fox canceled his show. Watch below & Pre-order: https://t.co/iouoSM47yw pic.twitter.com/8nEIkhajVu — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) May 22, 2023

Irony of ironies: On the day Fox announced Tucker’s ouster, DOJ had to address Epps matter in closing arguments in Proud Boys trial after one defendant who took the stand in his defense suggested Epps was a fed to jury: https://t.co/FCxLuWH03S — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 22, 2023

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish