Researchers: Covid shots increased risk of asthma for kids

by WorldTribune Staff, October 9, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Researchers studying the health records of 200,000 American children found those who took the Covid mRNA injections were more likely to develop asthma in the next year than those who did not take the shots.

“The children were at higher risk whether or not they later suffered a Covid infection – striking evidence that the shots themselves may cause lung and airway damage,” Alex Berenson noted in his Oct. 1 Unreported Truths blog on Substack.

Children who took the jab and were not infected with Covid had a 13 percent higher risk of a new asthma diagnosis in the year after their shot than a matched group of unjabbed, uninfected kids, the researchers found.

The results were even starker for kids who were infected with Covid after being jabbed. They had a 20 percent higher risk than a similar group of infected but unvaccinated children.

While Asthma is common, affecting about 1 in 12 American children over the age of 5, even the 13 percent increased risk would translate into hundreds of thousands of additional cases.

The study, conducted by researchers from Taiwan, “is not a randomized prospective trial and does not prove the mRNA jabs caused the extra cases. But the researchers closely matched two very large groups, and the association they found is almost certainly not due to chance,” Berenson noted.

The researchers disclosed their finding to Berenson in answer to questions about another paper they wrote from the same database.

“The mRNA/asthma finding is particularly striking because the Taiwanese researchers were not looking for it at all,” Berenson wrote.

Urgent: Support Free Press Foundation

The initial research focused on a possible link between the Covid virus and new asthma diagnoses in kids.

“And they found one,” Berenson noted. “In a paper published in June 2024, they examined health records from over 300,000 children, drawing on a database called TriNetX, which includes 275 million patients worldwide. In that paper, they reported kids infected with Covid were more likely to develop asthma, whether or not they had previously been vaccinated.

“However, to their apparent surprise, they also found vaccinated and infected kids had a markedly higher overall rate of a new asthma diagnosis than other groups. But because the researchers had not matched the groups by vaccine status in the initial study, the vaccinated group was notably less healthy than the unvaccinated group at baseline. So the jabbed and unjabbed cohorts could not be directly compared.”

The second study also confirmed the finding of the first: that Covid infection itself does raise the risk for asthma. Absolute rates of new asthma diagnoses were much higher among kids who were infected whether or not they had been vaccinated.

“But that fact doesn’t argue in favor of the shots,” Berenson wrote.

“The reason is that the mRNA shots have now been proven not to reduce infection in kids in the long- or medium-term. Children, like adults, are all-but-certain to be infected – likely multiple times – whether they are jabbed or not.”

Don’t Trust AI With the News and Your Children’s Future