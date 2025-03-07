Republicans seek Nobel Prize nomination for Trump … and his face on the $100 bill

by WorldTribune Staff, March 7, 2025 Real World News



Will MAGA roll into Oslo, Norway … or off the presses at the U.S. Mint?

Republican lawmakers are seeking to nominate President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize and have his face replace Ben Franklin’s on the $100 bill.

“Today I will nominate @realDonaldTrump for the Nobel Peace Prize. No one deserves it more,” California Republican Rep. Darrell Issa wrote on X on Monday.

Jonathan Wilcox, Issa’s deputy chief of staff and communications director, told The Hill newspaper that his boss did so because of Trump’s peace efforts in the Middle East, adding that Issa witnessed “the spirit of peace.”

The Nobel Peace Prize ceremony is held Dec. 10 in Oslo.

“From the time of his election and after being sworn in, President Trump has inspired and promoted the cause of peace – and in a way we have not heard in many years,” Wilcox said of the president. “His advocacy is an aspiration of a world without war, and we are seeing this come into focus in several regions of the world today – not just one.”

On Jan. 30, New York Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney nominated Trump for the award because of “his groundbreaking efforts to foster peace and cooperation between Israel, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates through the Abraham Accords.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, New York GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz also supported nominating Trump for the award.

Also on Monday, Texas Republican Rep. Brandon Gill unveiled the Golden Age Act, which would put Trump’s face on the C-note.

“President Trump could be enjoying his golden years golfing and spending time with his family,” Gill said, according to Fox News. “Instead, he took a bullet for this country and is now working overtime to secure our border, fix our uneven trade relationship with the rest of the world, make America energy independent again and put America first by ending useless foreign aid.”

If passed, the bill would replace Benjamin Franklin with Trump on the $100 bill. Fox News reported that the legislation would “direct the treasury secretary to release a ‘preliminary design’ of the bill by the end of 2026, with a goal of circulating the notes beginning in 2029.”

On Feb. 27, South Carolina Republican Rep. Joe Wilson introduced a similar act to put Trump’s face on a $250 bill.

Timely: Defund Fake News

The American Free Press is Back!