Reports: Venezuelan gang takes over hotel in El Paso

Migrants who crossed the Biden-Harris open southern border took over a hotel in the Texas border city of El Paso and turned it into a haven for a Venezuelan gang, according to reports from media and local authorities.

The violent Venezuelan migrant gang Tren de Aragua turned the hotel “into a hub of fighting, drinking and hard-partying behavior,” the New York Post cited authorities as saying.

Police have been dispatched some 700 times to the Gateway Hotel, where video footage shows at least one individual firing a gun, one man wielding a hatchet and others carrying knives, the El Paso County Attorney’s office said.

Much of the activity occurred while children were present.

On Monday, a judge granted a temporary order that forces all residents of the hotel to leave by Thursday and prevents owner Howard Yun from letting people stay there, according to KVIA-TV.

According to filings by County Attorney Christina Sanchez, surveillance footage from inside the Gateway Hotel shows “people partying … drinking, smoking and dancing provocatively while children are present … at least one gun being shot, … men holding knives and another man with a hatchet assaulting people and causing damage to the hotel in front of a security guard.”

Other images taken inside the hotel show men crowding the hallways, some armed with knives, engaging in fights and one seen bleeding from multiple stab wounds with many of these instances happening while children were around, according to the court documents.

“There should be concern due to the establishment and rise of the Venezuelan Criminal Organization ‘Tren de Aragua’ at the Gateway Hotel. We discovered several Venezuelans have the tattoo identifiers of Tren de Aragua,” one El Paso police officer said of the conditions, according to local news outlet KVIA.

Gang members have also been spotted at another hotel in El Paso, a Motel 6, the New York Post cited sources as saying. The sources said the motel is “notoriously used by transnational criminal organizations in the smuggling/harboring of illegal aliens and illegal drugs attempting to make it further into the United States.”

Two Venezuelan migrants believed to be linked to Tren de Aragua “ran off to the El Paso motel in June, three days after allegedly taking part in a violent jewelry store robbery in Denver,” The Post reported.

WorldTribune.com reported on Sept. 5 that authorities said members of the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua who illegally entered the United States seized control of multiple apartment buildings and carried out violent robberies, shootings, and assaults in Aurora, Colorado.

