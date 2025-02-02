Reports: The hammer comes down on FBI agents that pushed J6 investigation

by WorldTribune Staff, February 2, 2025 Real World News



In what was seen as a major draining the Swamp action item, FBI agents who worked on the Mar-a-Lago and J6 investigations were sacked and escorted out of the bureau’s Washington Field Office on Friday, reports say.

The reports indicate the heads of 20 field offices and numerous other agents were fired in what has been described as a “purge” of officials who played key roles in the Trump and J6 cases.

Kyle Reyes of Law Enforcement Today noted in a social media post: “Breaking!!! I’ve confirmed from several reliable sources in federal law enforcement that large numbers of FBI agents were escorted out of the Washington Field Office today of the Hoover Building. We’re talking about the ‘public corruption squad’ now being GONE — along with any agents who were on the 1/6 investigation. People are reportedly LOSING THEIR MINDS. And Kash Patel hasn’t even entered the game yet.”

Among those ousted was David Sundberg, the former head of the D.C. field office appointed in 2022 by ex-FBI Director Christopher Wray.

The Hill cited sources as saying that officials in charge of the Miami, Seattle, New Orleans, and Las Vegas field offices were among those removed from their positions.

According to reports, acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove on Thursday told the top federal prosecutors in each state to compile a list of all prosecutors and FBI agents who worked on the J6 investigation, which was the largest DOJ probe in modern U.S. history.

The FBI was also ordered by Tuesday to provide a list of all employees who worked on the criminal cases against Trump, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

That memo ordered eight FBI officials to resign or be fired, saying that their participation in the Jan. 6 cases represented part of what Trump has called the “weaponization” of government.

Meanwhile, Acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll sent an email late Friday to all FBI employees expressing his reluctance to comply with the Justice Department’s request to identify employees who worked on Jan. 6 cases.

However, sources told reporter Kerry Picket of the Washington Times that he refused outright the DOJ’s demand to provide by late Monday detailed information on how each employee was involved, and to what extent, in the 1,300 cases.

“We understand that this request encompasses thousands of employees across the country who have supported these investigative efforts,” Driscoll reportedly wrote in a response. “I am one of those employees.”

Some FBI agents are panicked and planning a protest Monday at the Washington D.C. Field Office and headquarters, Picket reported.

The FBI purge follows a similar move at the Justice Department, where all prosecutors who worked on Trump’s two criminal investigations were fired.

The attorneys were told specifically that they were removed due to their work on the cases, blaming the Biden-Harris administration for a “systemic campaign against its perceived political opponents.”

“Nowhere was that effort more salient than in the unprecedented prosecutions the Department of Justice pursued against President Trump himself,” acting Attorney General James McHenry wrote, adding “I do not believe that the leadership of the Department can trust you to assist in implementing the President’s agenda faithfully.”

Trump also fired several inspectors general at government agencies and his executive order terminating all federal diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs has sidelined 395 government bureaucrats.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted: “The Trump Admin has commenced cleaning house at the FBI and DOJ. Politicized officials, supervisors, heads of field offices who ran J6 cases and Mar-a-Lago raid are all being ousted. MSNBC in hysterics, meltdowns across the network. Maybe the FBI should have thought twice before raiding the private residence of a President. The U.S. government is experiencing a hostile takeover by the American people.”

Independent journalist and former Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington noted in a post to X that the Biden-Harris in its waning days attempted to shield the agents:

Biden regime tried to burrow in J6 prosecutors before President Trump took office. They’ve all been fired. pic.twitter.com/lPPQfzDBmn — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) January 31, 2025

