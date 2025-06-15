Reports: Suspect in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers had list of names, ‘No Kings’ flyers in car

by WorldTribune Staff, June 15, 2025 Real World News



The suspected gunman in the murders of two Minnesota state lawmakers had a manifesto with a list of names as well as flyers with the saying “No Kings” in his car, reports say.

Authorities on Sunday found Vance Boelter’s vehicle abandoned in Sibley County, Minnesota near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 25 and 301st Avenue in Faxon Township.

According to FOX9, a separate vehicle designed to look like a police cruiser was found at Boelter’s residence after the shooting spree on Saturday.

“When we did a search of the vehicle, there was a manifesto that identified many lawmakers and other officials. We immediately made alerts to the state. We took action on alerting them and providing security where necessary,” Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said.

The Daily Mail reported on Sunday that Boelter’s wife Jenny was stopped by authorities at a convenience store while driving a car with three other relatives inside near Onamia on Saturday.

She was found with a weapon, ammunition, cash and passports about 75 miles from where the shootings took place in Brooklyn Park and Champlin, Minnesota, eight hours earlier.

Authorities launched a large-scale manhunt after the say Boelter, disguised as a police officer, fatally shot former Minnesota state House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, and wounded state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife in their homes.

Boelter was appointed by Democrat Gov. Tim Walz in 2019 to serve on the Minnesota Workforce Development Board — a multi-member advisory body focused on statewide workforce policy.

President Donald Trump said of the shooting: “I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers. Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!”

Kyle Reyes of Law Enforcement Today: “Hortman sounded completely TERRIFIED while speaking to the media after she voted NO on healthcare for illegal aliens. And yesterday morning, she was taken out. What did she know? Had she been threatened?”

