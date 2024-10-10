Reports: Real number of fed assets at J6 concealed from voters until after Nov. 5

by WorldTribune Staff, October 10, 2024 Contract With Our Readers



Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz has documentation that reportedly will confirm there were far more government-paid informants on hand at the J6 protest than previously reported.

But Horowitz has decided to sit on the report until after the election, according to Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie.

During a hearing last month of the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, Massie pressed Horowitz about the number of confidential human sources at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Horowitz said the number won’t be known before the election,” Massie said in a post to X. “Biden-Harris doesn’t want the feds’ role on 1/6 known. Why?”

Revolver News, which has been at the forefront of reporting on fed involvement in J6, noted: “The pretense for delay” of Horowitz’s report is “classification review.”

“The political weaponization of the classification process is nothing new, is not limited to Jan. 6 obstructionism, and is but a specific case of a more general tendency of corrupt federal officials to block disclosure and cover up and justify crimes in the name of national security. In this instance, however, it is an especially ridiculous delay tactic given the agency has had years to complete the review process. How convenient that the review process is only expected to be finished after the election (but before the inauguration),” Revolver News wrote.

FBI Director Christopher Wray had suggested to Democrat Sen. Amy Klobuchar that there were no informants.

“Since that exchange, it has come out that indeed the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were littered with informants, including up to the very highest levels of these organizations,” Revolver News noted.

Revolver News continued: “We know that many within the DOJ are similarly frustrated and want the truth to come out, and we can only hope that the report and all of its damning details will be released one way or another before the election so that the American people can make a fully informed decision. After all, the lies behind the J6 Fedsurrection remain a major pillar with which the regime media and security apparatus attempt to demonize both Trump and his supporters, not to mention being the basis of one of the many sham legal cases hanging over Trump’s head.”

Yesterday in @Weaponization, I questioned Inspector General Horowitz about the number of confidential human sources who entered the Capitol on 1/6. Horowitz said the number won’t be known before the election. Biden-Harris doesn’t want the feds’ role on 1/6 known. Why? pic.twitter.com/9UJ4GXMdTX — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 26, 2024

Two weeks ago, DOJ IG Horowitz confirmed he has completed a draft report with the findings of his internal investigation into DOJ/FBI role in Jan 6. He further confirmed the report will address the number of FBI informants and perhaps expenses paid to those informants for their… pic.twitter.com/qnh6VHOcTy — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) October 8, 2024

