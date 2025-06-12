Reports: Most M1 Abrams tanks sent to Ukraine have been destroyed or disabled

by WorldTribune Staff, June 12, 2025 Real World News

In 2023, the Biden-Harris Administration and their major media allies insisted that the U.S. sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine would be a “game-changer” in the Ukraine-Russia war.

The few M1 Abrams tanks that have not been destroyed have reportedly been pulled from the front lines by Ukrainian military leaders. / Social Media

According to Russian and U.S. media reports, the majority of the 31 M1 Abrams tanks the U.S. delivered to Ukraine have been destroyed, disabled, or captured by the Russians.

Only five of the tanks remain intact, RIA Novosti reported.

According to Russia’s RT and the defense ministry, Ukraine lost two of the Abrams tanks as recently as last week.

“Last week, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that two Ukrainian Abrams tanks had been seized during an operation in Ukraine’s Sumy Region,” RT wrote. “The Defense Ministry released a video showing Russian troops recovering the vehicles, which appeared to be intact. The tanks were reportedly towed to the rear by the 22nd Motor Rifle Regiment after reconnaissance teams secured the area.”

Any Abrams tanks remaining intact were reportedly pulled from the front lines as Ukrainian commanders feared they, too would be vulnerable to Russian air attacks.

The Associated Press last year cited two U.S. military officials as saying Russia’s drone warfare made it too difficult for tanks to operate without detection or coming under attack.

A Ukraine war monitor in December 2024 stated: “Ukraine has lost at least 17 Abrams, according to the Oryx open-source tracking group. Of those, at least eight were destroyed, one damaged, seven damaged and abandoned, and one captured. The actual figures are likely higher in reality because Oryx only tabulates losses for which it has visual confirmation.”

War-related social media posts have circulated several videos which purport to show Abrams tanks being targeted from the air and blown up.

Support Free Press Foundation

  , ,

Reports: Most M1 Abrams tanks sent to Ukraine have been destroyed or disabled added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →