Reports: Kilmar Abrego Garcia suspected of human trafficking during traffic stop in 2022; FBI ordered release

by WorldTribune Staff, April 20, 2025



Kilmar Abrego Garcia was suspected by Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) of engaging in human trafficking during a traffic stop in 2022, according to media reports and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The Tennessee Star first reported that Abrego Garcia had been stopped for speeding and a THP officer suspected he was engaged in human trafficking as he was transporting eight individuals from Texas to Maryland.

A DHS document obtained by Fox News confirms THP stopped Abrego Garcia on Dec. 1, 2022 for speeding and failing to maintain his lane. It also confirms THP officers suspected the alleged MS-13 gang member was participating in “Labor/Human Trafficking” while transporting the individuals.

Authorities said Abrego Garcia was driving on an expired temporary license. All of the eight individuals in the vehicle listed their address as the same as Abrego Garcia’s. None of the passengers had luggage or identification documents. Their handwriting was deemed to be illegible by the officer who requested them to write down their names on paper, the Tennessee Star’s report noted.

Abrego Garcia, who was deported to El Salvador last month, allegedly told THP officers he spent three days driving from Houston en route to Temple Hills, Maryland “to bring in people to perform construction work.”

A THP spokesman told The Star, “The Tennessee Highway Patrol can confirm a 2022 traffic stop of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, who was stopped for speeding on I-40.”

The spokesman then stated to The Star, “Per standard protocol, the THP contacted federal law enforcement authorities with the Biden-era FBI — the agency of jurisdiction — who made the decision not to detain him.”

According to THP, the FBI had jurisdiction over the stop for unknown reasons, and ultimately instructed officers at the scene to release Abrego Garcia and his eight passengers.

Meanwhile, Maryland Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen flew to El Salvador to meet with Abrego Garcia.

“I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar,” Van Hollen said in a post on X. “Tonight I had that chance. I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return.”

Abrego Garcia’s wife petitioned for an order of protection against him for two instances of domestic violence in 2021.

Fox News obtained the written domestic violence allegations filed in court against Abrego Garcia by his wife, Jennifer Vasquez. In the filing, written in Vasquez’s own handwriting, she alleges Abrego Garcia repeatedly beat her, writing: “At this point, I am afraid to be close to him. I have multiple photos/videos of how violent he can be and all the bruises he [has] left me.”

Images of the senator meeting with the alleged gangbanger shared by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele showed water glasses with seasoned rims and cherry garnishes, and Van Hollen shaking hands with Abrego Garcia.

“Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the ‘death camps’ & ‘torture,’ now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!” Bukele exclaimed in a post on X.

In another post, Bukele wrote, “Now that he’s been confirmed healthy, he gets the honor of staying in El Salvador’s custody.”

Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social: “Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland looked like a fool yesterday standing in El Salvador begging for attention from the Fake News Media, or anyone. GRANDSTANDER!!!”

Attorney General Pam Bondi said that Abrego Garcia would not be allowed back into the U.S. unless El Salvador were to decide otherwise. “He is not coming back to our country.”

