Reports: Jewish children expelled from gifted school in Virginia

by WorldTribune Staff, July 6, 2025 Real World News



Some remember the days when school in Fairfax County, Virginia started with the pledge of allegiance to the flag and prayer.

Now, however, once conservative Farifax County has become a multi-ethnic stew in which clashing PC indoctrination has displaced focus on the basics of education.

At the Nysmith School for the Gifted in Herndon this past school year, “sixth-grade school children, parroting anti-Jew and anti-Israel talking points expressed by adults in protests on cities and campuses nationwide, allegedly bullied a Jewish student in their class, calling Jews ‘baby killers’ who ‘deserve to die,’ ” the Fairfax County Times reported on July 3.

Citing people familiar with the harassment, the report said two sixth-grade girls, sympathetic to the Palestinian cause, led their classmates in the targeted harassment of their Jewish classmate.

The school would remedy the situation by expelling the Jewish student who was being harassed and her two siblings.

A complaint filed by the parents with the Virginia Office of the Attorney General details how the sixth graders drew a depiction of Hitler in a lesson in which they were learning about “strong leaders.” It accuses the headmaster, Kenneth R. Nysmith, of fostering an anti-semitic environment and retaliating against the family for reporting the antisemitic bullying. Nysmith didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Brian Vazquez and Ashok Roy said they received a letter in March notifying them that their three children — now one 8-year-old boy and two 12-year-old daughters — would not be allowed to return to the Nysmith School.

The letter came just two days after the parents had a meeting with the school’s director, Nysmith, begging him to intervene on behalf of their sixth-grade daughter, who was getting bullied for being Jewish.

“They picked up their children and after one afternoon in March, had to tell their children they weren’t able to go back to school anymore,” said the family’s lawyer Jeffrey Lang. “That they were being kicked out of school. And this was two 11-year-old girls and an 8-year-old boy, and they didn’t understand why they were being kicked out. They wanted to know what they had done wrong or what their parents had done wrong. So their parents and they are — it is a phenomenal family — they decided it was important to take a stand for their community and for their children.”

The parents claim the Nysmith School and its leadership violated Virginia’s Human Rights Act for discrimination and retaliation for complaining about their daughter experiencing anti-Semitic harassment.

The parents filed a complaint with the Virginia Office of the Attorney General. The agency can now investigate and issue a right-to-sue letter, which would allow the family to file a lawsuit against the school. The agency can also decide to pursue action on its own against the school.

“The harassment we’ve seen against Jewish students on college campuses is now trickling down to K-12. An 11-year-old child allegedly called a ‘baby killer who deserves to die.’ If true, this violates the Virginia Human Rights Act,” said Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares.

🚨BREAKING: THEY CALLED AN 11-YEAR-OLD ‘BABY KILLER’ – THEN NYSMITH SCHOOL EXPELLED HER FOR BEING JEWISH LAWSUIT REVEALS SICKENING ABUSE This may be the most un-American disgusting Jew-hate incident since October 7th. If you’ve been following then you know I don’t say this… pic.twitter.com/QDKjGLMcwP — Shirion Collective (@ShirionOrg) July 1, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation